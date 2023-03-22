PDI: How To Profit From A Coming Recession

Apr. 17, 2023
Summary

  • The PDI fund holds a portfolio of junk bonds and levered credit investments that are susceptible to a deteriorating economy.
  • Although its ~15% distribution yield is attractive, I fear the distribution may be at risk in a recession.
  • The best way to profit from a recession is to sit on our hands until high-yield credit spreads reach 8-10%.
  • Since credit is mean reverting, a well-diversified portfolio of credit investments made in recessionary environments may lead to above-average forward returns.

Recession Fears

A few months ago, I warned that a recession was imminent for the U.S. economy, and holding a levered credit fund like the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was not the ideal investment strategy.

While we patiently wait for

PDI performance since last article

Figure 1 - PDI performance since last article (Seeking Alpha)

PDI historical performance

Figure 2 - PDI historical performance (morningstar.com)

Decline in March retail sales

Figure 3 - Decline in March retail sales (Census.gov)

Back-to-back decline in retail sales are rare

Figure 4 - Back-to-back decline in retail sales are rare (Census.gov)

CPI inflation has been running hot

Figure 5 - CPI inflation has been running hot (BLS)

ISM Manufacturing PMI has been contracting since late 2022

Figure 6 - ISM Manufacturing PMI has been contracting since late 2022 (ismworld.org)

ISM Services PMI New Orders plunged

Figure 7 - ISM Services PMI New Orders plunged (ismworld.org)

U.S. recession probability at 99%

Figure 8 - U.S. recession probability at 99% (Conference Board)

Recessions are accompanied by high yield credit spreads

Figure 9 - Recessions are accompanied by spikes in high yield credit spreads (St. Louis Fed)

PDI UNII report

Figure 10 - PDI UNII report (PIMCO)

Historically, PDI has funded distribution out of NII

Figure 11 - Historically, PDI has funded distribution out of NII (PDI 2022 annual report)

PDI's NAV has shrunk over time

Figure 12 - PDI's NAV has shrunk over time (morningstar.com)

Pimco cut its municipal CEF distributions

Figure 13 - PIMCO cut its municipal CEF distributions (PIMCO)

Credit spikes lead to strong forward returns

Figure 14 - Credit spikes lead to strong forward returns (Author created with data from Morningstar and St. Louis Fed)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

