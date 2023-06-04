SolStock

Some people love attention so much that they usually wish for their rhetorical question to be answered." - Mokokoma Mokhonoana

I took my first look at FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) early in 2022. I concluded that article by saying the valuation was too excessive to merit any kind of investment. The shares have lost three quarters of their value since then. Have they dropped into a 'buy zone' yet? An updated analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

FIGS, Inc. is a Santa Monica, California based clothing concern focused on the sale of medical 'scrubs' and related apparel to healthcare professionals around the world. In addition to scrubs, the company sells lab coats, masks, underscrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression stocks, and footwear direct-to-consumer [DTC] through its website and app in the U.S. and through distributors in 13 countries abroad. Figs was founded in 2013 and went public in May 2021, raising net proceeds of $95.1 million at $22 per share. The stock currently trades just above six bucks a share, translating to a market cap of just north of $1 billion.

November Company Presentation

The company is capitalized by two classes of stock. The 159.4 million shares of publicly traded Class A stock confer economic interest and one vote per share. The 7.2 million shares of privately held Class B shares bestow economic interest and 20 votes per share and are transferable into Class A shares. The Class B shares are held by co-founders Heather Hasson (Executive Chairman of the Board) and Trina Spears [CEO].

Healthcare Apparel Market

Before the arrival of FIGS, the market for hospital scrubs and related garb was extremely fragmented with no large company focusing solely on healthcare apparel, which - with 22 million healthcare professionals in the U.S. alone - management estimated at $12 billion domestically ($79 billion globally) in 2020 with expectations to grow to $16.0 billion by 2025. That dynamic has changed - more on the competitive landscape below.

FIGS Approach

To the credit of Mses. Hasson and Spears, they saw an opportunity in a marketplace that was essentially ignored for over a century, with commoditized, poor-fitting, uncomfortable, and functionally inefficient clothing sold through a network of brick-and-mortar medical supply stores with no meaningful DTC distribution. The co-founders' business model is asset light, spending their efforts on designing clothing that delivers comfort, function, style, and performance while outsourcing the manufacturing to third parties that include 34 production partners located in nine countries. Approximately 85% of the company's output employs FIGS' scrubwear fabric technology dubbed FIONx, which enables consistency and scale.

November Company Presentation

To drive awareness and grab the mantle of first well-known (somewhat upscale) healthcare apparel brand, FIGS employs a multimedia strategy that is buttressed by ~820,000 Instagram followers, which is more than twice its nearest competitor. The company also has constructed a B2B platform (TEAMS), which allows large institutional clients to standardize their uniforms. That said, it has relied mostly on word of mouth to grow its customer base to ~2.3 million at YE22 - and they seem a happy bunch, with a net promotor score of 79. That last point is important as the company enjoys (seemingly) extremely high gross margins (as in north of 70%) for scrubs.

To continue its growth and reach its stated revenue goal of $1 billion by FY25, FIGS endeavored to expand its scrubs business internationally and develop its domestic offerings beyond scrubs. That said, despite its efforts, its 13 scrubwear styles (three women's scrub tops; three men's scrub tops; three men's scrub pants; and four women scrub pants) accounted for 78% of its FY22 revenue, only down from 80% in FY21.

Competition

With an easy to replicate product that has been in the marketplace for over a century, FIGS now encounters DTC competition from privately held concerns Jaanuu and Mandala, as well as from traditional healthcare apparel wholesalers, including private equity held Careismatic Brands, the healthcare unit of Barco Uniforms, Landau Uniforms, and the Fashion Seal Healthcare division of Superior Group of Companies (SGC). Healthcare brick-and-mortar retailers Scrubs & Beyond and Uniform Advantage are also in the mix, as well as Fabletics, which is attempting to engineer a reverse-FIGS strategy by leveraging its activewear name recognition to expand into healthcare apparel.

Stock Price Performance

When the company first went public, it was perceived as a high-growth, high-margin company with no debt and as such, the market assigned a very lofty valuation to its shares, bidding them (briefly) over $50 a share, representing a market cap of $8.2 billion in late-June and early-July 2021. It did grow revenue 59% FY21 vs FY20 - and analysts compared it to Lululemon (LULU) - but it was trading at 19.6 times its FY21 top line, selling premium work wear. Additionally, FY20 (up 138% vs FY19) and FY21 were abnormally inflated years, as many offices required their staffs (and many professionals opted to) wear scrubs instead of business casual wear due to unknowns (and potential home contamination) during the pandemic. Furthermore, the significant pivot towards online purchasing during that period acted as a meaningful tailwind. With the pandemic on the wane, top-line growth decelerated dramatically in FY22 to 21%. By YE22, its stock had plunged 87% from its all-time high set 18 months prior.

It also did not help that the company was brought public so venture capital firm Tulco, LLC could cash out. [Why else would a debt-free company not looking to grow through acquisition go public?] Including Class B stock, Tulco owned 58% of the company prior to the IPO, sold stock on the IPO, and again (along with the co-founders) on a follow-on secondary of 10.3 million shares at $40.25 in September 2021. Tulco then spent a good portion of 2022 unloading its position, from just over 90 million shares pre-IPO to zero as reported in early 2023. That said, Thomas Tull, the head of Tulco, owns 27.8 million shares (17.5%), possibly transferred from Tulco so the firm's fund could exit the position and make distributions.

Furthermore, the stock's decline was 'aided' by a negative report from short seller Spruce Point Capital Management that called into question many aspects of FIGS' back story; cited - through statements of former employees - a toxic work environment fostered by the co-founders; and claimed the alleged $12.0 billion domestic total addressable market was grossly overstated. Spruce Point put it at only $5.1 billion. (In a January 2023 presentation, Superior Group of Companies placed the domestic TAM at $4.1 billion.) The company's high gross margin was also called into question due to its treatment of fulfillment and distribution costs as operating expenses and not COGS, resulting in a ~20% margin overstatement.

4Q22 & FY22 Financial Report

The revenue growth deceleration trend continued when the company provided disappointing FY23 guidance concurrent to posting its 4Q22 earnings on February 28, 2023. It earned $0.05 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $19.8 million on revenue of $144.9 million as compared to $0.09 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $31.9 million on revenue of $128.7 million in 4Q21, representing declines of 44% and 38% and a gain of 21%, respectively. Gross margin decreased 170 basis points year-over-year to 68.2% as higher promotions and ocean freight costs were blamed. These numbers were better than consensus by $0.04 a share and $9.4 million, but from a downwardly revised outlook management provided as part of its 3Q22 financial report.

For FY22, FIGS earned $0.16 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $87.3 million on revenue of $505.8 million versus $0.30 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $105.2 million on revenue of $419.6 million in FY21. Gross margin for the year also decreased 170 basis points to 70.1% due to the same elevated promotional and ocean freight expenses. Active customers (defined as having made a purchase in the prior twelve months) did increase 22% to 2.3 million, but the average revenue per active customer fell 1% to $221.

However, the real disappointment was saved for FIGS' FY23 guidance. Having previously forecasted a FY25 revenue goal of $1 billion, management projected FY23 top-line growth in the "mid-single digits" and Adj. EBITDA margin - 25.1% in FY21 and 17.2% in FY22 - to be 11%-12% in FY23. Translated, this outlook was for Adj. EBITDA of ~$61 million on revenue of ~$530 million, rendering the lofty FY25 goal unattainable. With the Street expecting FY23 revenue growth of ~10%, the market removed 27% of its valuation in the subsequent trading session, closing at $6.76 a share.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Adding to the company's woes was its inventory level, which mushroomed 107% in twelve months to $178.0 million at YE22. That said, FIGS does boast a debt-free balance sheet with cash of $159.8 million. The young public company does not pay a dividend, nor has its board authorized a share repurchase program.

Street analysts are a mixed bag on the company's prospects, featuring one buy and four outperform ratings against six holds and one sell with a median price objective of $10 a share. On average, they expect FIGS to earn $0.08 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $534.9 million in FY23, followed by $0.16 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $601.5 million in FY24.

Despite the low growth forecasted for FY23, CEO Spear was a recent buyer of her stock, purchasing 790,000 shares of FIGS at an average price of $6.30 on March 7th and 8th.

Verdict:

However, with the bloom off the rose at FIGS, it becomes a question of whether its valuation is attractive. It trades a forward PE of north of 39 on FY24E EPS; and its EV/FY23E Adj. EBITDA is just above 14. Neither valuation is cheap and there is nothing preventing other scrubs suppliers from competing in the premium scrubs space. With the overhang from Tulco out of the way, the stock should be more buoyant on good news, but it is unclear when any good news is arriving. To conclude, there is no current compelling reason to own shares of FIGS despite the recent insider purchases.