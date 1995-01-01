S&P 500 Earnings: P/E Expansion Vs. Contraction - Providing Some Color To The Earnings Narrative

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.4K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is up +8.27% YTD, while expected S&P 500 EPS growth in 2023 is just +0.6%. 2024 expected S&P 500 sector growth rates are looking at healthier EPS growth than the last few years.
  • Of the last 34 years (through 2022) where the S&P 500 annual EPS growth and S&P 500 annual return were compared, 14 years saw “P/E contraction” (i.e., annual S&P 500 earnings growth was greater than the return on the S&P 500).
  • The S&P 500 is a “discounting” mechanism, so it will begin to incorporate the prospect for higher S&P 500 earnings in the year ahead. However, much can change, and quickly too.

Mid adult man checking financial information on a smart phone while doing his bookkeeping

tdub303

The S&P 500 is up +8.27% YTD (per the Morningstar data), while expected S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2023 is just +0.6%.

Expected sector EPS growth rates for 2023 and 2024

However, as readers can see from the above spreadsheet, the 2024 expected S&P 500 sector

S&P 500 price-to-earnings expansion versus contraction

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.4K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.