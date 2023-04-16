Alena Kravchenko

The New York Times, or NYT (NYT), reported that Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) long-time Android partner Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) is considering Microsoft's (MSFT) search engine as default on its smartphones.

That took some Google employees by "surprise," as Samsung's close partnership with Google stretches back over 12 years. While the $3B annual revenue contribution isn't as massive as Apple's (AAPL) estimated $20B it receives from Google annually, it marked a significant development, given Samsung's position as the premium Android leader.

Google has reportedly pushed the "panic" button as executives scrambled to counter-propose to Samsung in a bid to prevent Microsoft from having its "first potential crack in Google's seemingly impregnable search business."

While Samsung could be using Microsoft as a bargaining chip to negotiate a better deal with Google, it does highlight the uncertainties of Google's advertising-heavy business model.

Accordingly, advertising accounted for nearly 80% of Google's FY22 revenue base. In addition, search advertising accounted for more than 72% of its advertising revenue.

Therefore, it's justified that Google executives are concerned, as search ads are projected to be the second-most lucrative segment margin at 55%, just below Play Store's 60%.

While we don't think investors need to panic now, it brings into focus how Google's contract renewal discussions with Apple over Chrome could pan out this year, as the contract is expected to be up for renewal.

As such, we believe Apple CEO Tim Cook & his team will likely watch the Samsung developments carefully as the Cupertino company navigates a highly pivotal product launch sequence at its WWDC in June.

Investors must note that Google's search advertising dominance is the primary source of its wide economic moat. It proliferates the network effect on its other advertising properties, driving user and advertiser growth.

As such, if Microsoft can gain a foothold through Samsung, Google's moat could be weakened, and therefore its valuation assessment could be affected.

GOOGL & peers NTM FCF yield % valuation trend (TIKR)

We believe it possibly explains why the market has priced in a more significant discount against GOOGL's valuation, as seen above.

Accordingly, GOOGL last traded at a next twelve months or NTM free cash flow or FCF yield of 5.04%, well above its 10Y average of 4.2%.

It's also significantly above its mega tech peers, MSFT, AAPL, and Meta (META) stock, requiring investors to assess whether the market is overly pessimistic on GOOGL.

Quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha's quant ratings of GOOGL's valuation (D+) suggests potential upside could be limited, as it trades at a significant premium against its industry peers.

Trefis' sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation attributes more than 70% of GOOGL's valuation to its advertising business (and thus the concomitant uncertainties).

As such, we believe the higher FCF yields demanded by the market are justified, as GOOGL's reliance on its advertising dominance could be struck down in an adverse scenario.

Moreover, Morningstar reminded investors that its fair value uncertainty over GOOGL is "high" due to Google's "high dependency on continuing online advertising growth."

As such, we believe investors will need to consider a more considerable discount relative to its fair value, considering Microsoft's increasing ability to engineer a raid against Chrome's dominance in the Android and iOS ecosystem.

GOOGL price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

GOOGL's price action re-tested its February highs, which was previously a bull trap or false upside breakout.

That bull trap has been resolved as GOOGL fell toward its March lows.

However, GOOGL's recent price action still suggests caution, as buyers lifted it back toward its February highs. In addition, it could attract dip buyers to cut exposure, worsened by negative sentiments over the Samsung revelations.

We assessed that GOOGL's November lows should remain robust but still see an increased risk of a pullback.

As such, investors should avoid chasing the potential breakout and wait patiently for a deeper pullback to improve risk/reward.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).

