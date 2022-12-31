tsingha25

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is a market leader in the growing cybersecurity market. In my view, large international clients believe that TENB is one of the best researching zero-day vulnerabilities. Also, considering the recent increase in research, I would expect more products being launched in 2023. If we also take into account previous acquisitions and the fact that Tenable is currently looking to buy new competitors, I believe that we can expect double digit growth in the coming years. Even considering potential risks from new IT regulations, failed M&A integrations, or lack of technological innovation, in my view, the company appears significantly undervalued.

Tenable

Tenable offers solutions for management exposure risk, including administration and maintenance software as well as areas of sensitive information or cybersecurity breach.

The service offered by Tenable comes hand in hand with the global trend of companies requiring to move their databases to digital clouds as well as the general transformations in the digital sphere and the way in which it interacts daily with the operations of the companies. With that being said, Tenable also offers the best vulnerability coverage in the market with a lot of zero-day vulnerabilities covered in 2022 and a large market share.

Source: Q4 2022 Presentation

Experts in technology like Gartner or Forrester highlighted the vulnerability risk management options offered by Tenable. I believe that this information is enough to have a closer look at the expectations and financials of Tenable.

Source: Q4 2022 Presentation

Besides, it is worth noting that recurring revenue stands at close to 95% of the total amount of sales, and revenue currently grows at a double digit. In my view, with recurrent revenue being that significant, financial advisors running financial forecasts will likely appreciate the company.

Source: Q4 2022 Presentation

Finally, I think that the outlook for 2023 was optimistic considering the current economic environment. Tenable expects revenue close to $800-$810 million, EPS close to $63-$68 million, and unlevered FCF close to $175-$180 million.

Source: Q4 2022 Presentation

Large Customers From Different Sectors

Tenable primarily provides exposure risk management and administration platforms for its clients, such as Tenable One Exposure Management Platform or Tenable One. Through these software, enterprise customers can gain visibility and understanding of the nature of the most common modern security attacks, anticipate disruptions or threats, prepare or scale up efforts to prevent attacks, and communicate these risks to make far-reaching and sustainable decisions.

These most common attacks include forgeries or digital identity authentication breaches that offer control privileges over companies' digital information or programs, theft of information on employees' personal devices or virtual machines, open source code, and other elements of client's technological environments.

Tenable's customers are served through the company’s affiliated independent vendors and distributors through collaborative channels. This means that the company's sales are made in the first instance to the agents, who then sell the product to the company's potential customers.

Currently, Tenable has customers in more than 170 countries, including companies and corporations from all types of industries. By the end of 2022, these clients amounted to more than 44k. A relevant fact is that 60% of its clients are part of the Fortune 500 list and 60% of the Global 2000. In the last three years, none of its clients represented more than 2% of annual net profits.

Tenable has a single operating segment through which it conducts all of its operations. This also includes sales, technical advice, and the development and testing of its products. All the products that are offered separately and with specific functions are also gathered in the most recent platform developed by the company, Tenable One.

Balance Sheet

The company reported cash and cash equivalents close to $300 million and short-term investments of $266 million, so we can say that Tenable reports a considerable amount of liquidity. Accounts receivable is also equal to $187 million with deferred commissions of $44 million, prepaid expenses and other current assets close to $58 million, and total current assets of $857 million. Besides, with property and equipment of $46 million, deferred commissions close to $67 million, operating lease right-of-use assets of $38 million, and goodwill of $316 million, total assets are equal to $1.439 billion.

Source: Annual Report

Accounts payable and accrued expenses are equal to $18 million with accrued compensation of $52 million and deferred revenue of $502 million. Total current liabilities are equal to $584 million, significantly lower than the total amount of current assets.

Finally, with deferred revenue net of current portion of $162 million, a term loan of $361 million, and other liabilities of $7 million, total liabilities are equal to $1.168 billion. The asset/liability ratio stands at more than 1x, so I believe that the balance sheet stands in a good shape.

Source: Annual Report

The Assumptions I Made In My Financial Model

Under my DCF model, I assumed that Tenable will maintain its position as leader, and will likely increase expansion to its customers, in the markets in which it already operates and in the new regional markets. Considering that the security and vulnerability management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% from 2028 to 2023, I believe that Tenable is positioned in a market that will likely help the business grow.

The security and vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. Organizations in all industries face the challenge of defending against continuous information security breaches. Security professionals are expected to stay ahead of the risks and leverage technologies, policies, and procedures to guard against incoming attacks and protect sensitive data. thus driving the market's growth. Source: Security & Vulnerability Management Market Size & Share Analysis

I also assumed that expansion of the asset coverage owned by current clients and expanding to other groups of assets within the same companies as well as to different geographical locations where they operate could be a revenue catalyst.

Besides, further investments in Tenable's technology platforms and developing improvements could bring not only new clients, but also an increase in the revenue per client. In particular, I am quite optimistic about recent solutions like Nessus Expert, which were announced recently. As soon as more clients learn about the new programmatically detection capabilities, I would expect revenue to grow north.

We introduced Nessus Expert, which adds Infrastructure as Code, or IaC, scanning along with external attack surface discovery capabilities to identify all domains and subdomains that make up an organization’s external-facing attack surface. Nessus Expert enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phases of the software development lifecycle and continuously discover and inventory an organization's internet-facing assets from an attacker's perspective. Source: Annual Report

It is also worth mentioning that I expect a continued increase in research as we saw from 2018, which, I believe, will bring more efficient detection of vulnerabilities. As shown in the image below, research and development increased by close to 100% from 2018 to 2022.

Source: Annual Report

Finally, I assumed that strategic acquisitions to add technologies, products, or trained employees will likely accelerate in the coming years, which may bring inorganic growth. In this regard, it is worth noting that acquisition-related expenses increased, from 2020 to 2022, by more than 7-8 times.

Source: Annual Report

Financial Model

My financial model included 2033 net loss of -$13 million, deferred income taxes close to $28 million, and depreciation and amortization close to $16 million. Besides, with 2033 stock-based compensation of $534 million, changes in accounts receivable of $19 million, and prepaid expenses close to $116 million, 2033 CFO would stand at $781 million. Finally, if we subtract purchases of property and equipment close to $14 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $767 million.

Source: My DCF Model

If we assume a conservative EV/FCF multiple of 17x and a discount of 9%, the enterprise value would be close to $7.818 billion. Adding cash and cash equivalents of $300 million and short-term investments $266 million, and subtracting the term loan of $361 million, the equity valuation would be close to $7.491 billion. Finally, the fair price would stand at $65.28, and the IRR would be close to 3.107%.

Source: My DCF Model

Fragmented Markets, Growing Fast, And Driven By Technological Innovations

The market is highly fragmented as well as volatile and subject to permanent changes due to technological innovations. Tenable competes with small and large companies that offer similar services as well as with the solutions and developments that the companies carry out. Some of the company's main competitors are Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD) in vulnerability and asset management, end-vendors of services such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), and public vendors such as Palo Alto (PANW), also offering cloud and SaaS risk management services.

Risks

In my view, it is likely that Tenable will not be able to report 26% revenue growth for a long time. In my view, if revenue growth decreases at a larger pace than expected, future FCF expectations may decline, which would lower the stock valuation of Tenable.

I also took into account that the company depends directly on the subscriptions of users and customers to its software and products, which in turn depends on the developments and capabilities of the company to meet the needs of these as well as the general competition for technological innovations and superior offers in terms of quality, functionality, and price.

Tenable may also suffer from the dependence that the company has on third parties in terms of its infrastructure networks and the provision of sales channels, carried out entirely by independent sellers and agents.

On the other hand, the company is exposed to the risks of the international operation and the ability to manage growth and future acquisitions in addition to the risks from merger integration. Failed acquisitions could push goodwill down, which may lower the book value per share.

Finally, there are also risks from new regulations and laws, which also change for each region and country where the company has activities. In my view, new data privacy regulations in the United States or Europe may make the business model a bit less profitable. If management has to invest more to protect information from attackers, future FCF expectations would most likely not increase.

Conclusion

Tenable operates in a growing market, and appears to be one of the leaders finding zero-day vulnerabilities. Considering the impressive increase in research investments, I would expect new launches of new products in 2023. If we also take into account potential opportunities in the M&A markets and the existing large clients all over the world, revenue growth appears feasible. Even taking into account that there are risks from competitors, new IT regulations, or failed acquisitions, I believe that TENB stock is significantly undervalued.