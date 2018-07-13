Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Preview: More Pain Ahead?

Apr. 17, 2023 8:30 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)KVUE, MMM1 Comment
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.25K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I provide a brief overview of Johnson & Johnson's 2022 performance and take an updated look at the company's balance sheet, including its debt following the Abiomed acquisition.
  • I discuss the company's recent earnings performance and the likelihood of an earnings beat on Tuesday, when J&J reports its first quarter results.
  • I explore the question of whether JNJ stock should possibly be considered "3M 2.0" or whether fears of potentially devastating litigation costs are overblown.
  • I model the impact of the now significantly higher talc litigation expenses on JNJ's DCF valuation, taking into account that the new reorganization plan is apparently strongly supported by claimants.
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.

gorodenkoff

Introduction

I first covered pharmaceutical, medical devices and consumer health giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in January, when I compared it to Swiss-based healthcare giant Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF). I concluded that the U.S.-based

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.25K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ, UNLYF, MMM, RHHBF, PG, MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.