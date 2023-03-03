Ranger Oil: Acquisition Will Drive Accretion

Apr. 17, 2023 7:12 AM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)BTE, BTE:CA
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • Ranger Oil Corp. is set to be acquired for C$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion), freeing up a net debt of $650 million.
  • Ranger Oil's product portfolio includes more than 162,000 net acres of proved/developed reserves.
  • Ranger Oil’s total sales volumes on both quarterly and annual analyses have increased on all commodities (crude oil, NGLs, and Natural gas) in FY 2022.

American Oil Wells

FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Ranger Oil Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCC) reported Q4 2022 revenue of $269.15 million beating Wall Street estimates by $1.80 million. It represented an increase of 19.53% (YoY) while its EPS of $4.95 beat forecasts by $2.15. The stock’s price return is up 14.55% (YoY) and currently

Rising oil rig count at Eagle Ford Shale area

YCharts

Total sales volume 2021/2022

Ranger Oil

Realized commodity prices 2021/ 2022

Ranger Oil

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.63K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.