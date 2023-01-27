Amazon: 100 Hated Stocks, These 4 Worth Considering

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Amazon released its annual shareholder letter last week, and it gave the market multiple reasons to keep "hating" the stock.
  • We review Amazon through the lens of its latest letter but first compare it to 100 other "hated" stocks (from 4 very diverse categories).
  • After digging into the Amazon details (AWS, Advertising, AI, financials), we highlight one attractive stock from each of the four categories, and then conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building

Amazon: 100 Stocks Down Big, These 4 Worth Considering (Blue Harbinger Research)

Daria Nipot

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its annual shareholder letter last week, and unsurprisingly the company's strategy continues to be "hated" by profit-seeking analysts (Amazon still thumbs its nose at short-term

Big Dividends PLUS

StockRover

Big Dividends PLUS

Amazon

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 13-April-23 (StockRover)

Big Dividends PLUS

British American Tobacco

Big Dividends PLUS

British American Tobacco

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 13-April-23 (StockRover)

Big Dividends PLUS

Datadog

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

Datadog Investor Presentation

Bid Dividends PLUS

Datadog Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

Datadog Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 13-April-23 (StockRover)

Big Dividends PLUS

CET

Big Dividends PLUS

Central Securities Corp

If you are looking for more top investment ideas, we share many with our members. You can learn more here. And we are currently offering a 32% price discount on all new memberships.*

*Offer expires Tues April 18th.  Learn More - Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
17.46K Followers
Helping you manage your income portfolio. Targeting 8-10%+ total returns.*
Use code "SA25" for 25% Off All New Memberships at www.blueharbinger.comOur flagship membership service at www.blueharbinger.com covers top-growth stocks and high-income opportunities. Our Seeking Alpha marketplace service, Big Dividends PLUS, has been launched specifically to serve the needs of high-income investors.
- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, BTI, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.