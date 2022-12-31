FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), a trailblazing biopharmaceutical company, presents an exceptional investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to groundbreaking therapies in the oncology domain. My investment thesis is predicated on BeiGene's innovative product pipeline, competitive edge in a crowded market and potential for significant growth in the years to come.

In my opinion, BeiGene's robust and diverse array of products, ranging from small molecule inhibitors to monoclonal antibodies, are at the vanguard of cancer therapeutics. The company's flagship product, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), has already demonstrated its superiority over competitors, thereby showcasing BeiGene's ability to establish a foothold in the competitive oncology market. Furthermore, the company's meticulous approach to designing therapies, as exemplified by tislelizumab, has the potential to upend existing treatment paradigms.

An analysis of BeiGene's financial health indicates that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its innovative therapies. With a solid balance sheet and an astute management team, we believe BeiGene is poised to deliver long-term value to its shareholders. Moreover, recent results have been encouraging, as evidenced by Brukinsa's performance in the United States and the continued advancement of its other products in clinical development. BeiGene, with its focus on transformative cancer treatments, is a singular investment opportunity that warrants the attention of discerning investors eager to capitalize on the potential rewards that await in the realm of biopharmaceuticals.

Global Revenue Growth in Marketed Products

In a world of uncertainty and volatility, BeiGene's financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 has emerged as a beacon of hope, heralding a promising future for the company. With revenues amounting to a whopping $380.1 million in Q4 and an astounding $1.4 billion for the full year, BeiGene demonstrates a phenomenal growth trajectory when juxtaposed against the prior-year periods, which registered $214.0 million and $1.2 billion, respectively.

ycharts.com

This surge in revenue can be attributed predominantly to the sales of BeiGene's internally developed products, such as BRUKINSA and tislelizumab, as well as collaborations agreements with Novartis and products that were in-licensed from Amgen. Furthermore, BeiGene's product revenues reached a remarkable $339.0 million in Q4 and an impressive $1.3 billion for the full year of 2022, compared to the preceding year's $196.8 million and $634.0 million.

An in-depth analysis of the sales data reveals that global sales of BRUKINSA reached a staggering $176.1 million and $564.7 million for Q4 and the full year, respectively. Similarly, sales of tislelizumab in China stood at an impressive $102.2 million and $422.9 million for Q4 and the full year, respectively. These figures unambiguously attest to BeiGene's expanding market presence and robust product portfolio.

It is worth noting that BeiGene's gross margin, as a percentage of global product sales, improved to 78.3% and 77.2% for Q4 and 2022. This can be primarily attributed to a higher sales mix of global BRUKINSA sales and lower unit costs for both products.

Despite a marginal increase in operating expenses, BeiGene's net loss for Q4 2022 shrank to $445.3 million, compared to $590.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease in net loss signals improved operating leverage owing to growing product revenues outpacing operating expense growth—a trend expected to continue into 2023. However, the full-year net loss for 2022 was $2.0 billion, unfavorably impacted by non-operating expenses and foreign exchange losses.

As of December 31, 2022, BeiGene held a substantial reserve of $4.5 billion in cash & equivalents, and short-term investments, providing the company with a solid financial foundation for future growth and expansion.

In conclusion, BeiGene's financial outlook appears to be decidedly bullish, with burgeoning revenues, an expanding market presence, and a robust product portfolio. While operating expenses and net losses remain areas of concern, the company's overall trajectory seems firmly set on the path to prosperity. BeiGene's promising financial performance is a testament to its resilience and potential to emerge as a dominant force in the pharmaceutical industry.

Pipeline of Multiple Marketed Products and Products in Development

Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) is a small molecule inhibitor that targets Bruton's tyrosine kinase [BTK], which is a key enzyme involved in the signaling and survival of B cells. The FDA approved Zanubrutinib in January 2023 for chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL] or small lymphocytic lymphoma [SLL]. It has already been approved for other B-cell malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma [MCL] and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia [WM]. Zanubrutinib has demonstrated superior efficacy and safety compared to standard-of-care treatments in some of these indications.

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a monoclonal antibody that targets programmed death-1 (PD-1), a key immune checkpoint receptor that inhibits the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The drug is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), esophageal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC], and urothelial cancer. To date, Tislelizumab has demonstrated durable responses and a favorable safety profile in some of these indications.

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is a small molecule inhibitor that targets poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), an enzyme involved in DNA repair and replication. The drug is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for various types of solid tumors with defects in homologous recombination repair (HRR), such as ovarian cancer. Ociperlimab (BGB-A1217) is a monoclonal antibody that targets T cell immunoreceptors with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT), another immune checkpoint receptor that inhibits the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The drug is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in combination with tislelizumab or other agents for various types of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, such as NSCLC, HCC, and CLL/SLL. Ociperlimab has shown synergistic effects and an acceptable safety profile with tislelizumab in some of these indications.

In addition to these products, BeiGene has several other products in early-stage clinical development or preclinical research, such as BGB-11417 (a BCL-2 inhibitor), BGB-24714 (a SMAC mimetic), BGB-B167 (a CEA-4-1BB bispecific antibody), BGB-16673 (a BTK-targeted CDAC), BGB-A445 (an OX40 agonist), BGB-A333 (a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody), BGB-A425 (anti-TIM-3 antibody), and BGB-A317-Sitravatinib 301, which is being studied globally.

Regulators in China Grant Approval for Tislelizumab

BeiGene has proclaimed that the Chinese regulator the NMPA has granted approval for tislelizumab, the company's PD-1 inhibitor. This approval, given in combination with fluoropyrimidine and platinum chemotherapy, is the initial therapy for individuals with locally late-stage inoperable or metastatic stomach or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma exhibiting high PD-L1 expression.

Gastric cancer [GC] is one of the most common cancers in China, with adenocarcinoma as the primary histologic subtype, constituting over 90% of reported global GC cases. In the RATIONALE 305 study, tislelizumab with chemotherapy showed efficacy in increasing survival for those with high PD-L1-expressing tumors.

In patients with high PD-L1-expressing G/GEJ adenocarcinoma, tislelizumab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically relevant enhancement in overall survival compared to a placebo combined with chemotherapy, with a manageable safety profile and no new safety signals identified.

At present, Tislelizumab is being evaluated by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency [EMA] for the treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma following previous chemotherapy. Additionally, the EMA is examining Tislelizumab for its use in advanced or metastatic NSCLC after prior chemotherapy, as well as in conjunction with chemotherapy for previously untreated NSCLC cases. Currently, Tislelizumab has not yet been granted approval for use anywhere else but in China.

Update on Construction of NJ Manufacturing Facilities

BeiGene is poised for a transformative leap as it fortifies its U.S. foothold at its Hopewell, NJ campus. This cutting-edge facility will bolster BeiGene's existing global capabilities by furnishing commercial-stage U.S. biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, late-stage research, and clinical development expertise.

The construction progress of BeiGene's flagship U.S. biologics manufacturing holds immense significance, particularly as the company forges ahead with expanding its global business through new approvals. BeiGene's investment in this project, which was first unveiled in 2021, is anticipated to amount to roughly $700 million. Construction is expected to reach completion in the coming year. Spanning approximately 400,000 square feet, the new campus will feature a specialized commercial-stage biopharmaceutical production area for biological drugs, with the potential to incorporate an additional 600,000 square feet over time.

Pharmacological Risks Facing Products

Tislelizumab as an anti-PD-1 antibody may cause immune-related adverse events such as pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, and skin reactions. Furthermore, it may be ineffective in patients with low or negative PD-L1 expression, high tumor mutational burden, or an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

Pamiparib is a PARP inhibitor that may cause adverse effects such as anemia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and hypersensitivity. Additionally, it may induce resistance mechanisms such as restoration of HRR function, upregulation of alternative DNA repair pathways, or increased drug efflux.

Ociperlimab is an anti-TIGIT antibody that may cause adverse effects such as diarrhea, rash, pruritus, pyrexia, and infusion-related reactions. Moreover, it may have limited activity as a monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with low or negative TIGIT expression or high levels of other immune checkpoints.

Other products developed by BeiGene may have similar or different dangers depending on their mechanisms of action and targets. For example, BGB-11417 (a BCL-2 inhibitor) may cause tumor lysis syndrome, BGB-24714 (a SMAC mimetic) may cause cytokine release syndrome, BGB-16673 (a BTK-targeted CDAC) may cause gastrointestinal toxicity, and BGB-A445 (an OX40 agonist) may cause autoimmune reactions. These risks must be carefully considered in the development and clinical application of these potential therapies.

Risks Faced by Competitors in Oncology

In the complex and competitive landscape of oncological therapeutics, BeiGene has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its robust pipeline of innovative therapies. Analyzing the competitive landscape, we can discern that several formidable competitors may vie for market share. Nevertheless, BeiGene's products exhibit certain salient characteristics that set them apart in the domain of cancer treatment.

A key rival in the arena of BTK inhibitors is AstraZeneca's (AZN) Calquence (acalabrutinib). While both Calquence and BeiGene's Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) target BTK, zanubrutinib displays an exceptional selectivity profile and a lower risk of off-target effects. Consequently, it is postulated that zanubrutinib may offer an improved safety profile, diminishing the probability of adverse events frequently observed with other BTK inhibitors.

In the realm of PARP inhibitors, AstraZeneca's Lynparza (olaparib) stands as a noteworthy adversary. BeiGene's pamiparib differentiates itself by demonstrating exceptional brain penetration in preclinical models, which may open new therapeutic avenues for central nervous system malignancies, thereby offering a clinical advantage over its rivals. Lastly, when surveying the burgeoning field of TIGIT inhibitors BeiGene's ociperlimab is designed to exhibit synergistic effects when combined with tislelizumab, potentially outstripping the performance as a single agent or in combination with other immunotherapies.

Takeaways

My bullish stance is predicated on several key trends that I believe will propel the company to new heights in the coming years. These trends include BeiGene's innovative and diverse product pipeline, the competitive edge it has demonstrated in the oncology space, and its sound financial health, all of which contribute to a compelling investment case.

From my perspective, BeiGene's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing cancer treatment through its robust pipeline, which includes breakthrough therapies like Brukinsa and Tislelizumab, serves as the cornerstone of my optimism. I contend that the company's ability to deliver novel, effective, and safe therapeutic options will not only improve patient outcomes but also unlock immense value for investors.

Lastly, an analysis of BeiGene's financial standing suggests a sturdy foundation upon which the company can build its future successes. In my view, the company's robust balance sheet, combined with a prudent management team, bodes well for its ability to weather potential storms and seize lucrative opportunities in the dynamic biopharmaceutical landscape. Taking all of these factors into consideration, I remain steadfast in my conviction that BeiGene is a rare gem in the biotechnology sector, poised to deliver significant returns to investors who share enthusiasm for the company's potential to reshape the future of cancer treatment.