Brookfield Renewable: A Good Place To Hide During The Next Recession

WideAlpha
Summary

  • Brookfield Renewable could be a good investment during a possible forthcoming recession as demand for renewable energy is likely to increase even in a weak economy.
  • The company is well-positioned for growth, having secured 13 GW of development projects for the next three years, and government incentive programs are expected to help in that regard.
  • The company's recent acquisition of Origin Energy is expected to be immediately accretive to cash flows and deliver significant sustainability benefits.
  • Despite recent modest increases in its share price, the company's valuation remains attractive.

Wind farm at sunset.

There is increasing talk of an imminent recession, especially with the March Fed minutes predicting a potential mild one later this year. It is also not difficult to find headlines such as the one below from Bloomberg, giving extremely high odds

Bloomberg Recession Headline

Chart
Renewable Power LCOE

Brookfield Renewable Debt Cost

Brookfield Renewable FFO Growth

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

