Why I Sold Spirit Realty And Reinvested In Spirit Realty's Preferred Stock

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • SRC has persistently traded with a higher cost of capital (especially cost of equity) than its peer group.
  • Since his appointment as CEO in 2017, Jackson Hsieh has done yeoman's work to improve the portfolio and balance sheet and to earn a lower cost of capital.
  • Alas, the market never cooperated, so Hsieh had to adapt to a higher cost of capital by taking calculated risks in higher-yielding properties.
  • We look at some examples that could indicate SRC is taking more and more risk in its acquisitions in order to maintain a spread over its cost of capital.
  • While the move may ultimately prove too skittish, I recently sold SRC in order to reinvest in the REIT's preferred stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Yield Landlord. Learn More »
Business object concept metaphor

TanawatPontchour

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is a diversified net lease REIT with a spotty history.

For a few years, I was optimistic that SRC had turned a new leaf and refined itself into a company that could earn a valuation multiple somewhere

What Are We Buying?

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000+ members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the largest real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000+ members on board and a perfect 5 star rating!

Join us today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more.

We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

Get Started Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.45K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC,PA, ADC, O, NNN, WPC, EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.