Investors in leading annuities player Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) breathed a sigh of relief over the past four weeks as buyers returned to stem further downside from its previous February highs.
While the recent banking crisis spurred by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (OTC:SIVBQ) ignited a further selloff, it had already formed its top in mid-February.
Therefore, we assessed that investors had already anticipated an uncertain FY23, as its exposure in available-for-sale or AFS securities caused significant volatility on its balance sheet.
|Item
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Available-for-Sale Securities, Current
|57090.7M
|59075.0M
|51547.0M
|42489.0M
JXN AFS securities. Data source: S&P Cap IQ
Management updated in its FQ4 earnings release that the "increased unrealized losses" contributed to the fall in shareholders' equity, compounded by the "widening credit spreads of investment grade corporate securities."
Jackson's AFS securities formed nearly 92% of its investment portfolio, which could have spooked investors who aren't sure about annuities operations, likening it to the regional banks.
However, Jackson doesn't have fleeting deposits, which have been the primary source of stress over the past month but have stabilized.
Also, it's crucial for investors to consider its adjusted operating earnings to assess its performance rather than seeing it through the lens of GAAP earnings.
Jackson Financial reflects "the impact of non-economic hedging results under GAAP accounting," which distorts its operating earnings for a meaningful assessment.
JXN is estimated to post an adjusted operating EPS growth of 1.5% for FY23 after suffering a 35% decline in FY22. However, analysts have been marking down their estimates since mid-January 2023, as Jackson Financial was expected to post an adjusted operating EPS of $17.5 (up 7.6%).
As such, the recent revision since the banking crisis likely reflects Wall Street's pessimism over the company's ability to lift net investment income to offset the increase in crediting rates it needs to pay its policyholders.
Consequently, it has also led to a significant drop in Seeking Alpha's Quant rating for "revisions." However, the critical question is whether the market has reflected the downside risks, which should see buyers returning robustly to support the current levels.
JXN last traded at a next twelve months, or NTM adjusted operating P/E of 2.23x. Its valuation is highly attractive relative to its global industry peers of 9.8x.
Moreover, while the Fed is likely close to ending its record rate hikes, we aren't returning to the low-interest rates era, which should continue to bolster the company's portfolio yield with "significantly higher new money investment yield."
Therefore, it should help bolster its portfolio returns, which should help improve the relative appeal of its annuities products to customers seeking higher yields.
We gleaned that long-term buyers have returned to JXN since it bottomed out against the Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) in July 2022.
As seen above, the JXN/XLF remains in a medium-term uptrend bias, even though the substantial outperformance toward its February highs was not expected to be sustainable.
However, that surge has since been digested by sellers, with JXN/XLF consolidating robustly over the past four weeks, helping to improve the risk/reward for buyers still waiting patiently.
We assessed the structural interest rate tailwinds, attractive relative valuation, and constructive price action concur that the worries over widening spreads and AFS unrealized losses are reflected accordingly.
Rating: Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
