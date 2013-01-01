jetcityimage

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -42.50 -10.60 0.0440 1.0585 0.0119 13.32 24.19 0.0603 1.5712 0.0370 19.07 22.20 2.52% -0.21% Durables + Apparel 15.01 -7.58 0.0718 0.8317 0.0288 20.67 34.11 0.0523 0.7047 0.0321 18.55 46.45 4.84% 3.58% Retailing -11.59 10.40 0.0503 0.6776 0.0327 31.67 34.62 0.0492 0.8560 0.0390 25.34 36.13 3.95% 2.40% Services -15.00 5.22 0.0254 0.3925 0.0161 16.22 33.68 0.0323 0.4078 0.0201 14.05 35.44 6.21% 1.25% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The most notable change is an improvement in quality for consumer services.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Durables and apparel are undervalued by 15% relative to 11-year averages, and their quality score is close below the historical baseline. Retailing and consumer services are overvalued by 10% to 15%. Their quality scores are above the baseline, which may partly offset overvaluation. The less attractive subsector is auto and components: it is widely overvalued and it has the worst quality score in the sector.

FDIS fast facts

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has been tracking the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, which is a bit cheaper than XLY (0.10%).

The fund has 303 holdings as of writing. The next table lists the top 10 names with some fundamental ratios. They represent 60% of the fund’s value, and over one third of assets is in the top 2 names, Amazon and Tesla.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 21.32 -108.39 N/A 70.90 0 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 12.52 122.39 51.00 46.95 0 HD The Home Depot, Inc. 6.76 7.51 17.51 18.44 2.86 MCD McDonald's Corp. 4.6 -16.85 34.63 27.22 2.10 NKE Nike, Inc. 3.47 -8.40 36.33 39.03 1.08 LOW Lowe's Cos., Inc. 2.72 -16.45 20.21 14.74 2.08 SBUX Starbucks Corp. 2.69 -22.28 37.30 31.71 1.97 BKNG Booking Holdings, Inc. 2.31 176.83 34.03 20.36 0 TJX The TJX Cos., Inc. 2.05 10.03 25.95 21.94 1.72 TGT Target Corp. 1.71 -57.47 26.90 19.04 2.68 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

FDIS has outperformed XLY by about 15 percentage points since inception. Though, the difference in annualized return is only 64 bps. Risks measured in drawdown and volatility are similar in both funds.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility FDIS 180.29% 11.48% -39.16% 0.6 20.30% XLY 165.58% 10.84% -39.67% 0.58 19.54% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, FDIS is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in consumer cyclicals. It holds 300+ stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLY has only 55 holdings in large companies. It has outperformed XLY by a short margin since 2013. FDIS is a good choice for long-term investors. However, liquidity makes XLY a better instrument for tactical allocation and trading. Investors who are concerned by the weights of the top holdings, especially Amazon, may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0503 (or price/earnings below 19.88) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

PLAY Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. MGM MGM Resorts International CHS Chico's FAS, Inc. DBI Designer Brands, Inc. PATK Patrick Industries, Inc. WSM Williams-Sonoma, Inc. MUSA Murphy USA, Inc. ABG Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. AN AutoNation, Inc. JWN Nordstrom, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.