Are Agency Mortgages A Home Run?

Apr. 17, 2023 8:59 AM ETMBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Why we think recent banking sector stress has made already attractive U.S. mortgage securities even more keenly valued.
  • With agency mortgages, the key risk involves prepayments: early or faster-than-scheduled repayment. In normal circumstances, this erodes both the annual carry the investor earns from the asset and the ultimate yield to maturity.
  • Since February, the U.S. Aggregate Index spread has widened by 12 basis points and the MBS Index spread has widened more than twice as much, by 27 basis points. It is yielding 4.5%, still close to its all-time high.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

By Ashok Bhatia, CFA

Why we think recent banking sector stress has made already attractive U.S. mortgage securities even more keenly valued.

In our Fixed Income Outlook coming into 2023, we raised our view on U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.48K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.