Incyte: The Jakafi Company Branching Out - Baby Steps

Apr. 17, 2023 9:02 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.91K Followers

Summary

  • With billions in revenues and modest growth, Incyte has an elephantine problem.
  • Incyte is building a three pronged stool of therapies to generate revenues outside Jakafi.
  • Its financial position is fully supportive of its efforts to bolster Jakafi revenues with new therapies.

Branches and flowers of plum blossoms with good branching in the blue sky background.

Billy_Fam/iStock via Getty Images

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is an interesting company that has prospered mightily during its relatively short existence on the back of a particularly successful therapy. In this article I review its prospects as its cash cow loses

Incyte 10-k revenue

eekingalpha.com

Incyte slide showing Jakafi's Sustained leadership in MPNs and GVHD

seekingalpha.com

Incyte slide showing its multiple programs across oncology and dermatology to drive growth

investor.incyte.com

10-K excerpt — Incyte statement of operations

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha Incyte total three year return compared to peers.

seekingalpha.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.91K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell interests in any stock mentioned over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.