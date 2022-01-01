J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 4.57% forward yield. The internally managed Princeton, New Jersey-based REIT has used sale-leaseback transactions to build a portfolio of single-tenant net lease properties. Tenants range from restaurants to convenience stores and medical and dental clinics. Essential held 1,653 properties spread across 16.1 million square feet and 48 states as of the end of the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. The REIT is incredibly well diversified, with around 350 tenants from a number of mainly service-orientated industries.

The dividend's growth history, its safety, and its outlook form the core drivers of income investing here, and Essential ticks all of this. Firstly, the dividend has been increased at a 6.59% 3-year compound annual growth rate, a 6x difference versus its peer group median CAGR of 1.11% over the same time frame. The dividend is up 6.86% over the last year and is expected to grow by at least 5% over the next year, again beating the median for its peer group by around 32%.

The quarterly payouts have been on an upward ramp since Essential went public in the summer of 2021, growing through the pandemic and what's now become the fastest period of monetary tightening in well over a decade. This has placed the next two years of payouts into view as rising interest rates and the specter of a recession have more broadly disrupted REIT capital-raising activity. This was down 71% year-over-over for the first quarter of 2023 with Essential recently completing the offering of 7.7 million common shares at $24.60 per share for $189.42 million in gross proceeds. This could be boosted by a further $28.29 million if its underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 1.15 million shares.

Tangible Book Value And FFO

Crucially, this share offering stands to be accretive because it was completed with Essential trading above its tangible book value ("TBV"). TBV for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter came in at $2.48 billion, up from $1.98 billion in the year-ago quarter and broadly flat sequentially from the third quarter. TBV per share was $17.10, a level that means Essential's common shares at $24.09 are trading at a 40.9% premium to TBV.

Hence, Essential is in an enviable position where its share offerings stand to be accretive to earnings. The marked rise in the Fed funds rate in response to inflation has made equity offerings more favourable, but a significant number of REITs are now trading below their TBV which renders share offerings to be less of an attractive capital raising option. Essential should be able to deploy the raised funds for more sale-leaseback transactions to middle-market companies operating in the service industries. Indeed, the REIT invested $328 million during the fourth quarter across 39 separate transactions at a weighted average cash yield of 7.5%, up 40 basis points versus the prior quarter.

This helped drive revenue of $74.27 million for the fourth quarter, growth of 14.2% over the year-ago comp, and a beat by $270,000 on consensus estimates. Fourth-quarter FFO per share was $0.39, around $0.02 or 5.4% growth over the year-ago comp. Hence, the company paid out around 70.5% of this as a dividend for the quarter.

Debt And 2023 Total Returns Outlook

Essential has entered into interest rate swaps for the bulk of its long-term debt. These had a weighted average interest rate of 4.6% as of the end of the fourth quarter, up from 2% in the year-ago comp. Hence, even with a $200 million term loan coming up for repayment in April next year, the REIT's broader interest rate risk has been minimized and cash raised from the recent share offering should help towards repayment.

Critically, whilst upcoming debt maturities and interest rate risk has presented a quagmire for REITs, Essential's balance sheet remains somewhat conservative with net-debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre of 4.6x exiting the fourth quarter.

Essential also reiterated previous guidance that 2023 AFFO per share should be in the range of $1.58 to $1.64, whilst lower than the consensus of $1.65, this should represent growth of 7.2% over AFFO of $1.53 per share in 2022. I think total returns in 2023 could be somewhat muted on the back of still lingering angst around inflation and elevated Fed funds rate. However, it's looking likely that the US economy will stage a soft landing and inflation continues to fall towards the Fed's 2% target rate. Essential's price to forward AFFO of 14.81x is higher than its peer group, but only marginally by around 4%. Whilst I don't have a position, I like the yield here and the growth prospects.