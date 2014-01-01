JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we look at an intriguing small cap oncology-focused developmental concern. The company has had some bumps in the road but has some interesting candidates in its pipeline. The stock also has seen some recent insider buying. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is a Redwood City, California based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of oncology medications that inhibit frontier targets of renin-angiotensin system (RAS)-addicted cancers. The company currently has four clinical assets, consisting of two novel RAS(ON) inhibitors and two RAS companion inhibitors. Revolution was formed in 2014 and went public in 2020, raising net proceeds of $251 million at $17 per share. The stock trades for right at $22.00, translating to a market cap of $2.35 billion.

RAS Inhibition

RAS controls systemic body fluid circulation, but it is also present in some tumor microenvironments. In healthy patients, RAS acts like a light switch, toggling between "ON" and "OFF". When ON, a RAS isoform protein sends signals that tell a cell to grow and divide. RAS mutated proteins rarely switch OFF, leading to uncontrolled cell growth. Once considered an "undruggable" target, therapies attempting to keep RAS permanently locked in the OFF position have been approved, beginning with Amgen's (AMGN) KRAS G12C [OFF] inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib) in 2021. By contrast, a line of Revolution's therapies aims to permanently disengage the ON switch.

The company has two types of RAS targeting compounds: the just-described RAS [ON] inhibitors, which aim to block the ON switch by inhibiting the active guanosine triphosphate-bound (or ON form of) RAS near the cancer mutation omphali and suppress the excessive signaling at its source; and RAS companion inhibitors, which suppress cooperating targets and pathways that sustain RAS-addicted cancers and are thus designed to be used in combination with other therapies to counter treatment resistance. Excessive RAS(ON) signaling accounts for ~30% of cancers, including ~67,000 new cases of lung cancer, ~79,000 new diagnoses of colorectal cancer, and ~49,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer in U.S. each year. The company's likely endgame is to combine its RAS companion inhibitors with its RAS [ON] inhibitors to maximize therapeutic benefit.

Pipeline:

RMC-4630. Revolution's most advanced and newsworthy asset (RMC-4630) is an oral RAS companion inhibitor that is designed to selectively block SHP2 (Src homology-2 domain-containing protein tyrosine phosphatase-2), a central node in many oncogenic signaling pathways, including RAS. It is undergoing evaluation in three early stage trials.

One, sponsored by Revolution, is a 46-patient, open-label Phase 2 study assessing RMC-4630 in combination with Lumakras in the treatment of KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer after failure on prior standard therapies. Topline data are expected in 2H23.

This study comes on the back of an Amgen-sponsored Phase 1b trial assessing the same combination, the results of which were readout at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer. In the subset of NSCLC patients who were KRAS G12C inhibitor-naïve and treated with the top two doses of RMC-4630 (n=4), a 75% objective response rate (ORR) and a 100% disease control rate (DCR) were achieved.

A third study, a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating RMC-4630 in combination with Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) KRAS G12C [OFF] therapy Krazati (adagrasib) sponsored by (soon-to-be) former co-collaborator Sanofi, is likely to wind down since the latter made the decision to walk away from its deal with Revolution in December 2022, citing a reprioritization of its pipeline. The agreement, originally reached in 2018 - at which time Revolution received $50 million upfront - served as the backbone of the company's pre-IPO financing and its main peer validation for IPO investors. As a result of the deal's termination, Revolution is no longer eligible to receive $500 million in milestone payments but will reacquire the worldwide rights to RMC-4630 when the collaboration formally ends in June 2023. That said, the market more or less yawned at the news as it does not affect the candidate's development timelines. Additionally, the market is more interested in the company's RAS [ON] endeavors.

RMC-6236. One of those efforts is RMC-6236, which is designed to inhibit the spectrum of RAS [ON] variants, including all three major RAS isoforms (KRAS, NRAS, and HRAS) found at mutation hotspot positions G12 (the most prevalent), G13, and Q61. After demonstrating promise in human models in the preclinic, this once-daily, oral tri-complex RASMULTI inhibitor is undergoing assessment as a monotherapy in a dose-escalation Phase 1/1b trial in patients with most variants of KRAS G12 tumors - those with the KRAS G12C variant are being enrolled in another Revolution trial - with an emphasis on NSCLC, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. Early returns from the evaluable 40mg, 80mg, and 120mg dosage cohorts have been encouraging, with all KRAS G12X pancreatic (n=9) and NSCLC patients (n=3) exhibiting stable disease or better as their best response and 10 of 12 showing tumor volume shrinkage. A major question surrounding RMC-6236 is that since it binds to nearly all forms of RAS, would it interrupt the functioning of wild-type RAS. To date, the answer is yes (expected skin rash and gastrointestinal toxicity) but without any serious adverse events (n=20). That said, the dosages tested to date are likely below what management hopes will be the recommended Phase 2 level. Further data from other dose cohorts are expected in mid-2023. The initial update came as part of the company's 4Q22 update in late-February 2023 and the market responded positively, bidding shares of RVMD up 10% to $26.76 in the subsequent trading session.

RMC-6291. Whereas RMC-6236 targets a wide range of KRAS G12 variants, Revolution's other RAS [ON] clinical program is focused on selective KRAS G12C [ON] inhibition to avoid wild-type toxicity. Approximately 29,000 KRAS G12C - a hallmark of cigarette smoke - cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. every year with ~76% lung cancers and ~18% colorectal. First-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors such as Krazati target the [OFF] switch. After demonstrating superiority to Krazati in murine models, RMC-6236 it is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1/1b study, from which initial data is anticipated in 2H23. Management believes there is promise in a combination therapy of RMC-6291 and RMC-6236 based on preclinical results.

RMC-5552. The company's other clinical asset is RAS companion inhibitor RMC-5552, which is designed to selectively block mTORC1/4EBP1 while suppressing resistance to RAS inhibition through obstruction of the cooperating mTORC1 pathway signaling. The IV administered candidate is being assessed as a monotherapy against multiple solid tumors in a Phase 1/1b trial and so far results have been positive with a disease control rate of 71% in the 28 evaluable patients. Additional data is expected at some juncture in 2023.

Revolution has additional RAS therapies in the preclinic with KRAS G12D inhibitor RMC-9805 expected to enter the clinic in mid-2023.

Competitive Landscape

Although there are a plethora of programs in clinical development targeting KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D, Revolution is really the only biopharmaceutical concern targeting those proteins with ON therapies.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Even though the company held cash and marketable securities totaling $644.9 million at YE22, with many clinical trials ongoing, more programs entering the clinic, the loss of Sanofi's financial backing - it was assisting with the cost of RMC-4630's clinical development - and positive momentum generated from its 4Q22 update, the company elected to raise additional net proceeds of $323.6 million at $22 a share in early March 2023, providing it a cash runway into FY26.

Part of the positive momentum came from Street analysts. JP Morgan upgraded Revolution from a hold to an outperform subsequent to its 4Q22 update, joined by upwardly revised price targets from Needham ($32 to $38; buy) and Oppenheimer ($30 to $35; outperform). Overall, the Street is upbeat on the company, featuring four buy and three outperform ratings against two holds, with a median twelve-month price objective of north of $30.00 a share.

Board member Thilo Schroeder, representing the interests of Nextech Invest, used the secondary and subsequent trading sessions to purchase 650,000 shares of RVMD in early March 2023.

Verdict:

As the only company that has unlocked the RAS [ON] approach, both from targeting the entire spectrum of RAS variants with RMC-6236 to targeting specific RAS mutations with compounds such as RMC-6291 to the development of RAS companion inhibitors like RMC-4630, it is hard to find fault with Revolution's approach. It is still early innings with its candidates and there is significant risk to upcoming efficacy, durability, and tolerability data, but with solid early returns, plenty of cash, and plenty of catalysts upcoming throughout FY23, RVMD seems to merit a small 'watch item' position for now. This is a story we will follow and revisit as the company's pipeline advances.