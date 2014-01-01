Revolution Medicines: Advancing On Several Fronts

Apr. 17, 2023 9:17 AM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Shares of oncology concern Revolution Medicines, Inc. have held steady despite Sanofi ending a five-year collaboration and a recently executed secondary offering.
  • The reason for the investor optimism is the company’s novel approach to treating cancer with its RAS(ON) inhibitors, complemented by its RAS companion inhibitors.
  • With preliminary low-dose data suggesting efficacy with good tolerability for its most important asset (RMC-6236), the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive.
  • A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

One Lit Match; Share Your Passion, Ignite It in Others

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Revolution is a spectators sport. The majority will sit in the stands and watch the factions fight. At the end they will choose side with the team that is winning. ― George Lincoln Rockwell

Today, we look

On Target to Outsmart Cancer

February Company Presentation

Excessive RAS(<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' title='ON Semiconductor Corporation'>ON</a>) Signaling Drives 30% of Human Cancers,

February Company Presentation

Groundbreaking RAS(<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' title='ON Semiconductor Corporation'>ON</a>) Inhibitors Bind Near RAS Cancer

February Company Presentation

Deep, Science-Driven Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline of

February Company Presentation

Deep Pipeline of Targeted Therapies for Majority of

February Company Presentation

MULTI

February Company Presentation

RMC-6291: Mutant-Selective RAS(<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' title='ON Semiconductor Corporation'>ON</a>) Inhibitor with

February Company Presentation

RMC-5552: First-in-Class Bi-steric mTORC1-Selective Inhibitor

February Company Presentation

RMC-9805: First-in-Class Mutant-Selective RAS(<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ON' title='ON Semiconductor Corporation'>ON</a>) Inhibitor

February Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
46.06K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RVMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.