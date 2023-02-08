Weekly Forecast, April 14: 2 Years Of Short-Term Treasury Volatility

Apr. 17, 2023 9:21 AM ETAGG, BND, TLT, TBT, VGSH, VGLT1 Comment
Donald van Deventer profile picture
Donald van Deventer
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Current traded Treasury yields imply a sharp drop in 1-month Treasury forward rates and 3-month Treasury bill simulated rates.
  • This drop, which occurs between 1 year and 2 years from today, is the most dramatic in recent memory.
  • The most surprising implication is a higher near-term probability of negative rates because of the first two bullet points.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Corporate Bond Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Turbulent Market

wildpixel

Both implied forward Treasury 1-month bill rates and simulated 3-month bill rates show high volatility and a sharp downshift, especially between 1 and 2 years forward. The probability that the inverted yield curve ends by October 6, 2023 is now 26.6% compared

z

SAS Institute Inc.

zz

SAS Institute Inc.

zzz

SAS Institute Inc.

zzzz

SAS Institute Inc.

zzzzz

SAS Institute Inc.

zzzzzz

SAS Institute Inc.

a

SAS Institute Inc.

aa

SAS Institute Inc.

s

Econometrica

For a daily ranking of the best risk-adjusted value of corporate bonds traded in the U.S. market, please check out a free trial of The Corporate Bond Investor.  Subscribers are actively arbitraging 161-year-old legacy credit ratings using modern big data default probabilities from Kamakura Corporation.  Remember, the Pony Express and credit ratings were both invented in 1860.  Are you still using the Pony Express?

Subscribers to the Corporate Bond Investor learn how to

1. Calculate a forward looking assessment of the investor's cash needs

2. Rank bonds from best to worst by the reward-to-risk ratio

This article was written by

Donald van Deventer profile picture
Donald van Deventer
2.52K Followers
A daily ranking of corporate bonds by best risk-adjusted return

Donald R. van Deventer is a Managing Director in the Center for Applied Quantitative Finance at SAS Institute, Inc. Prior to the acquisition of Kamakura Corporation by SAS on June 24, 2022, Dr. van Deventer was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kamakura Corporation. He founded the Kamakura Corporation in April, 1990. The second edition of his book, Advanced Financial Risk Management (with Kenji Imai and Mark Mesler) was published in 2013.  Dr. van Deventer was senior vice president in the investment banking department of Lehman Brothers (then Shearson Lehman Hutton) from 1987 to 1990. During that time, he was responsible for 27 major client relationships including Sony, Canon, Fujitsu, NTT, Tokyo Electric Power Co., and most of Japan's leading banks. From 1982 to 1987, Dr. van Deventer was the treasurer for First Interstate Bancorp in Los Angeles. In this capacity he was responsible for all bond financing requirements, the company’s commercial paper program, and a multi-billion dollar derivatives hedging program for the company. Dr. van Deventer was a Vice President in the risk management department of Security Pacific National Bank from 1977 to 1982. Dr. van Deventer holds a Ph.D. in Business Economics, a joint degree of the Harvard University Department of Economics and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He was appointed to the Harvard University Graduate School Alumni Association Council in 1999 and served through 2021. Dr. van Deventer was Chairman of the Council for four years from 2012 to 2016. From 2005 through 2009, he served as one of two appointed directors of the Harvard Alumni Association representing the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Dr. van Deventer also holds a degree in mathematics and economics from Occidental College, where he graduated second in his class, summa cum laude, and Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. van Deventer speaks Japanese and English.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.