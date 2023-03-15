PM Images

Introduction

America’s largest homebuilder (by the number of homes closed)- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), intends to publish its Q2-23 results (the company follows a September year-ending calendar) on the morning of April 20, 2023, before market hours. In this article, we’ll initially touch upon some earnings-related discussion points, before closing with some thoughts on the valuations and the technical picture.

March quarter results- What To Expect?

Given DHI’s recent track record during earnings season, I suspect most stakeholders could be feeling relatively sanguine about the March quarter’s headlines. To contextualize things, do consider that over the last 12 quarters, the company’s reported EPS has fallen short of street estimates just once (during Q4-22 when it came in 9% short). In effect over the last three years, this is a business that has almost always beaten quarterly street estimates by an average of 15%.

Considering the ongoing macro headwinds afflicting the home building sector, and the fact that the March quarter has seasonally been one of the slowest quarters for DHI (both from a sales and pre-tax income basis), investors shouldn’t be expecting any fireworks here.

Sell-side analysts are already quite cautious in their expectations with an expected Q2 EPS figure of $1.912. DHI may or may not end up beating that figure, but if they deliver something within that ballpark, it would represent quite a pronounced YoY decline in earnings, of over -50% (In Q1-23, the earnings decline was more palatable at -13% YoY). Whatever happens, it would be highly unlikely that we witness an improvement in the earnings run rate from what was seen in Q1-23.

On the revenue front, there’s an outside chance that DHI surprises the market by around $200m, as the consensus revenue number ($6.48bn) is currently closer to the lower end of management’s Q2 guidance of $6.3-$6.7bn. Nonetheless, revenue trends are still expected to be considerably weak. A revenue figure of $6.7bn would still translate to an 11% decline in sales, and this could potentially get a lot worse in the quarters ahead, as Fitch estimates that the median sales decline for US homebuilders for the year could be in the 16-18% range.

Gross margin pressures will continue to be felt by DHI in Q2, even after a difficult Q1 where margins had collapsed by over 400bps. This is because construction costs are still quite elevated by historical standards, and the company has also been forced to engage in more compelling pricing initiatives to garner attention from finicky buyers in a difficult environment. Even though DHI's cancellation rate (as a function of gross sales orders) did show some improvement in the December quarter, relative to the September quarter, it is still quite elevated by historical standards and highlights the tenuous level of customer enthusiasm in the current market.

In the face of such steep level of cancellations, I would expect the level of promotions to stay elevated, thus impacting gross margins, which could drop to the 20-21% range.

Given the weak volume and topline dynamics, operating leverage challenges too will be felt in Q2, with the SG&A rate (SG&A as a function of homebuilding revenue) expected to come in at 8-8.3% (a year ago it was only 6.8%), vs the 7.8% levels seen in Q1.

On the cash front, ideally one should have seen a greater cadence of buybacks (In Q1-23 the company spent only $118m of cash on buybacks, yet for the FY23, it plans to spend the same dollar repurchase amount of $1.13bn as FY22), but I’m not convinced we will see that in Q2.

Firstly, operating cash flow generation may not be as good as Q1-23 ($1.1bn) and Q4-22 ($0.8bn). Typically DHI only generates around $257m of positive OCF per quarter for the last five years) as the company plans to increase the level of housing starts ahead of the spring season.

Secondly, even if they are able to generate ample operating cash flow, I suspect precedence will be given to the fulfillment of the $700m of senior notes that mature this year (around $300m is likely to have been fulfilled in Q2).

Closing Thoughts- Is DHI Stock A BUY, SELL or HOLD?

As implied in the previous section, DHI is likely to face plenty of short-term pressures, but even the long-term financial outlook isn’t the greatest either; according to sell-side estimates, the company looks set to see a drastic decline in EPS this year (45% decline) and even though this could pick up in FY24 and the year after, do consider that the FY25 EPS will still be around 36% lower than what was seen in FY22 ($16.50).

In light of the sub-standard EPS outlook, I don’t believe the market-cap has contracted sufficiently to bring the forward P/E to attractive enough levels. If anything, the stock still continues to trade at a premium. Based on the FY24 EPS estimate, DHI currently trades at 10.67x forward P/E, 15% higher than the stock’s 5-year average of 9.29x.

Then if you look at how D.R. Horton is positioned relative to other homebuilding stocks, we can see that things look remarkably elevated currently. The relative strength ratio of DHI and the ETF-XHB is currently close to record highs and could do with some mean reversion closer to the mid-point of the long-term range (in other words, likely rotation away from DHI).

Finally, if one looks at DHI's weekly chart below, we can see that the risk reward does not look too great for those contemplating a long position at these levels. Ahead of the Q2 results, the stock is intriguingly perched just below a resistance point (a terrain it failed to clear in May 2021, and Jan 2023), and it would be prudent not to gamble at this point, as history has shown us that additional supply tends to come in when the stock trades around the $100 mark. In December 2021, we did see a breakout, but with time it proved to be a false breakout. The stock may try and break out again, but I believe a more sensible entry point would be somewhere close to the upward-sloping boundary, below the $80 mark. Even if we do witness a breakout at current levels, it is questionable if investors will see outsized gains at this price.

To conclude, I would rate the stock a HOLD.