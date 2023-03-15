Is D.R. Horton Stock A Buy Ahead Of The Q2 Earnings?

Apr. 17, 2023 9:30 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • DHI will report its Q2-23 results on the 20th of April.
  • We pick out the noteworthy points that will be scrutinized during the earnings season.
  • We close with some thoughts on the long-term financial outlook, forward valuations, and some technical analysis.
Balancing home and savings

PM Images

Introduction

America’s largest homebuilder (by the number of homes closed)- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), intends to publish its Q2-23 results (the company follows a September year-ending calendar) on the morning of April 20, 2023, before market hours. In this article, we’ll initially touch upon

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.3K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.