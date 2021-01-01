Tesla Q1 Earnings Preview: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Apr. 17, 2023 9:39 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)8 Comments
Stocks and Savings profile picture
Stocks and Savings
2K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. is the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, with a mission "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy."
  • Tesla shares have been cut in half from their 2021 highs, following a difficult 18 months for all investors in fast-growing businesses.
  • Tesla released Q1 delivery numbers earlier this month, beating analysts expectations on deliveries for the first time since 2021.
  • I think investors will see some pain when Tesla reports is Q1 2023 results on April 19 post-market, driven by margin pressures and CEO Musk's recent antics.
  • However, the long-term opportunity remains very attractive, and the current share price is equally attractive for those with longer time horizons.

Vision of tuned, sporty Tesla S at the charging point

MikeMareen

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, with an inspiring mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” It has been at the forefront of this industry since its inception almost 20 years

Tesla's plan to eliminate fossil fuels

Tesla 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Tesla quarterly revenue performance vs analysts estimates

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha

Tesla quarterly vehicle deliveries vs expectations

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla's quarterly earnings vs analysts estimates

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha

Tesla price trends

CarGurus

Tesla automotive revenue and gross margins

Author's Work

Shift in Tesla net favorability between october and november 2022

Morning Consult

Tesla energy storage growth is accelerating

Tesla 2023 Investor Day Presentation

TSLA Stock Tesla share price valuation model

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha / TIKR.com

This article was written by

Stocks and Savings profile picture
Stocks and Savings
2K Followers
We're Andreea & Jamie, two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.