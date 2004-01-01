Michael M. Santiago

It is now almost forgotten that a decade ago, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was seen as the cleanest large U.S. bank, and its cross-selling culture and low-cost deposit base, were the jewels in its crown. After running afoul of regulators, the bank is rebuilding under the able leadership of Charlie Scharf, investing in close to 10,000 people specifically to help make the changes required. Many of the strengths that Wells Fargo has always had are still present and the future is bright for the bank in the long term, with returns on equity likely to start heading higher towards the mid-teens, as some of these legacy costs fade. Investors should take advantage of weakness in the stock to accumulate a position in this bank.

On April 14, Wells Fargo reported very strong financial results, with total revenue of $20.729B, up 3% sequentially, and 17% YoY. Noninterest expenses of $13.676B, were down 16% sequentially, and 1% YoY. Pre-tax pre-provision profit was $7.053B, up 83% sequentially, and 82% YoY. The provision for credit losses of $1.207B was up 26% sequentially, and 253% YoY. Net income applicable to common stock of $4.713B was up 64% from last quarter, and 34% YoY. Diluted EPS of $1.23, was up 64% sequentially and 35% YoY. The ROTCE in the quarter was 14%, which is quite a bit better than the recent performance, but well in line with the potential that the business can produce in the absence of the expensive legacy costs that have been plaguing the institution. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis was 3.2%, up from 3.14% in Q4, and up from 2.16% YoY. Net interest income dropped by 1% sequentially on two less days, but was up 45% YoY, highlighting just how much Wells Fargo has benefited from higher rates in that respect. Loans were flat in the quarter, but up 6% YoY, while deposits were down 2% sequentially, and 7% YoY. The average deposit cost increased by 37 basis points from Q4 to 83 basis points, while the total of non-interest-bearing deposits declined from 35% in Q4 to 32% in Q1 but remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Net loan charge-offs continue to normalize slowly, increasing by 26 basis points in the quarter, but are still below prepandemic levels, which was not a horrible credit environment in itself. Commercial loan charge-offs decreased by $16MM from Q4, to a lowly 5 basis points. Management did flag that they continue to see some gradual weakening however, in underlying credit performance, including higher nonperforming assets. Total consumer net loan charge-offs increased by $60MM to 56 basis points of average loans, driven by an increase in the credit card portfolio. Nonperforming assets increased by 7%, driven by higher commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. 87% of the nonaccrual loans in the commercial real estate portfolio were current on interest and 75% on both principal and interest as of the end of Q1, so this is far from Armageddon. Wells Fargo increased its allowance for credit losses by $643MM, largely on office and credit card loans.

The bank has $154.7B of commercial real estate loans, with 35.7% being office loans, which represents 4% of total loans outstanding. 12% of the office portfolio is owner occupied, meaning that loan performance is mostly tied to the cash flow of the owner’s operating business rather than rents paid by tenants. Nearly one third had recourse to a guarantor, typically through a repayment guarantee. Wells Fargo’s allowance for credit losses coverage ratio at the end of Q1 was 5.7% for offices, which I view as being pretty conservative. One way to think about that is if 11.4% of offices default and the average recovery is 50%, Wells would be fully covered. Wells Fargo has a long history of outperformance on credit, and I’d expect that to prove to be the case once again as this situation plays out. As a reminder, CECL accounting requires that banks reserve for total projected losses over the life of the loans, so reserves are frontloaded.

Wells Fargo pays a dividend of $0.30 per quarter and has been buying back stock. Book and tangible book value per share ended Q1 at $43.02 and $35.87, respectively. The CET1 ratio ended Q1 at 10.8% after buying back $4B in stock in the quarter, up from 10.6% in Q4, and 10.5% at the same time last year. The SLR of 7% was also up and in a very healthy place. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 122%, so WFC is really operating from a position of strength and financial health. Wells Fargo exhibited that strength by contributing $5B in deposits to the embattled First Republic Bank along with some of its peers.

Management projects that net interest income should grow by 10% compared with 2022, which is a nice tailwind for the underlying profitability of the bank. That is definitely a lot better than most panic propagandists have been insinuating over the last month. Full year 2023 noninterest expense, excluding operating losses, is still expected to be roughly $52B, unchanged from the guidance last quarter. Scharf has been very aggressive in cutting expenses where possible and leveraging technology. Headcount is down 9% YoY, while total branches were down 4%. Scharf’s experience at JP Morgan has come in handy as Wells Fargo has made some improvements to its Investment Banking business, which was evident in Q1 with Markets revenue increasing by 53% YoY across all asset classes. I believe WFC has hit below its weight in IB and in Wealth and Investment Management, which could be two growth areas over the next decade.

At a recent price of $39.64, WFC trades at just 8.7x forward earnings and 1.1x tangible book value per share. The bank is in a strong position to buy back stock at this discounted valuation given its substantial excess capital. WFC is going to see non-legacy expenses continue to decline, which will improve all the efficiency ratios and profitability. Management projects an ROTCE of 15% over the medium term, which would equate to normalized earnings power of roughly $5.40 per share. The stock is easily worth $50 per share, and I’d say $60 is manageable over the next 2-3 years. Investors buying the stock at current prices also pocket a healthy 3% dividend. There is going to be economic turmoil and banks are always lightning rods for concern given their essential and broad role in the global economy. For investors willing to look past the noise and buy businesses at large discounts to intrinsic value, Wells Fargo provides fertile ground.