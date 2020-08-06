DKart

When talking about “China Risk,” I am sure most of the readers will immediately think about "China invading Taiwan," and how that would turn into a bad dream for Apple Inc. (AAPL) or Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Yet, that’s not what this article is about. Instead, the “China Risk” I’m thinking about is much higher (more likely to happen) than that resulting from a Taiwan invasion.

It’s thus not a higher risk because of the consequences -- which would be similar to those experienced if China did decide to invade Taiwan, but because of the likelihood (probability of happening).

You see, while China invading Taiwan is a low-likelihood event, the risk I’m about to describe is much more likely to happen simply because in only requires a sequence of events that’s already in motion to continue.

Let Me Explain

Unbeknown to most, the U.S. is already waging an intense economic war against China. It’s not my intention to comment on the fairness of this economic war, just to explain factually that this war is already happening.

Since December 2017, when the US branded China a strategic competitor in its National Security Strategy review, there have been a very high number of very concrete actions taken directly against many Chinese enterprises, with little or no provocation. These actions, not exhaustively, have included:

A trade war, starting immediately in January 2018.

A blockade put on supplying all of Huawei’s businesses (not just telecom equipment). The blockade was put not just on U.S. suppliers, but on any international suppliers whose products contained U.S. inputs. This basically deprived Huawei of the ability to incorporate Android, recent CPUs or 5G in its phones, rendering them uncompetitive internationally and less competitive internally (in China).

Blockading Chinese construction of international undersea optical cables. Creating the risk (not yet realized) of also blockading Chinese companies from using existing cables.

Blockading Chinese telecoms from providing connection services from the U.S. to other countries, forcing the exit of all large Chinese telecoms from the US market.

Blockading U.S. companies from using Chinese cloud companies (Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu).

Delisting Chinese companies including Chinese telecoms and CNOOC from the U.S. markets. One of the reasons stated, to not have Americans finance these companies was patently absurd, as they were delisted from secondary markets, not primary. In my opinion the real reason was likely to be just because the telecom companies were deploying 5G faster than U.S. telecoms. At the time, there was such a fury to block Chinese telecom / smartphone companies, that even Xiaomi was temporarily branded a Chinese military company (this was retracted later).

Trying to ban TikTok in the U.S., now for the second time already, which will likely be successful.

Blockading advanced semiconductor equipment (at the 14nm node and below) and semiconductor design software sales to Chinese companies, leading to widespread mayhem amongst China's emerging semiconductor industry. Then turning around and making the Netherlands and Japan do the same.

Lately, already talking about blockading US investors from investing in Chinese AI companies.

The list goes on and on. It’s hard to be exhaustive as these blockades and bans are spread across many sectors. Just from the above, and to different degrees, U.S. regulatory actions based solely on "strategic competition" affected a veritable who’s who of China’s largest corporations: CNOOC, Huawei, ByteDance, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile, Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba and a slew of other smaller Chinese companies, alongside entire sectors (GPU design, CPU design, foundry services, DRAM, NAND, etc).

What’s notable, is that China has so far not really retaliated against U.S. companies -- which is incredible considering how extensive the impacts were on China's own companies. One could perhaps have doubts about Boeing being suppressed, but Boeing relies intensively on its 737 line, and that line had its own troubles which led to no sales in China, so we don't yet know if China is actively suppressing Boeing (only recently was the 737 Max again cleared to fly in China). Anyway, China could easily have gone after other US companies:

For instance, since the U.S. bans the use of Chinese cloud companies, it would be only natural for China to do the same to Amazon.com’s AWS (though this wouldn’t be a large factor for Amazon.com).

Or if the U.S. bans Huawei’s smartphones and indeed cripples them the world over (by banning the supply of 5G chips and Android), naturally China could forbid iPhone sales in China. After all, in no way are iPhones any less capable of spying than Huawei smartphones. Yet, this wasn’t done at all.

Still, while China has not retaliated to so many attacks on its companies, that doesn’t mean it will never retaliate.

It is in this context, that we can see Tesla’s China risk as necessarily large and increasing. After all, if China ever retaliates to this growing list of attacks, it will likely choose a company which:

Is a very visible U.S. brand.

Where there are direct Chinese alternatives.

Where the Chinese production base or sales are an important slice of the entire company.

Several large U.S. tech companies are good candidates for this. The two which most easily come to mind are Apple and Tesla, as possible candidates for retaliation. Let us check why.

Apple Has Very Large Chinese Exposure

Apple is highly exposed to China in terms of revenues, production and profitability.

Regarding revenues, in the last 3 months to December 2022, 20.4% of Apple's revenues came from China, a figure that should also be around 20% on a yearly basis. As for operating profits, this figure was 28%.

However, when it comes to production, it's estimated that up to 90% of Apple's (hardware) production is carried out in China. This is massive, and while Apple is slowly moving production elsewhere, the process is likely to be protracted.

Were China to retaliate against Apple, Apple would thus suffer a large drop in revenues, not just from its direct exposure to the Chinese market, but also because for a long time, perhaps even a couple of years, it would struggle to replace Chinese production.

However, at the same time China would have a lot to lose by sanctioning Apple. Not really because of Apple's sales in China, which would certainly be taken over by Chinese brands, but because of a large loss of exports, part of which would likely not be replaced by Chinese brands. This is so because high-end smartphone sales are dominated by Apple and Samsung, and a loss of Apple sales would, at the high-end, tend to flow to Samsung. Samsung's higher-end production isn't carried out in China, so China would lose sales.

Tesla Is Also Highly Exposed To China

Tesla has significant exposure to China on revenues, production and profitability.

When it comes to revenues, in 2023 China represented 22.3% of Tesla’s revenues. However, this is the least of Tesla's exposure.

Tesla 2022 10-K

In terms of production, things are much more significant. As of 2022, China represented more than half (54%) of Tesla’s vehicle production. Losing Shanghai would represent an extreme setback for Tesla.

Additionally, Tesla has reported that its Shanghai factory has been responsible for an expansion of its gross margins (and hence, profits). Thus, Shanghai is clearly more profitable than Tesla as a whole, and its loss would thus carry a profitability impact in excess of the implied loss of revenues.

Indeed, with more than 50% of the production coming from China, and with China being the reason for gross margins expanding, it's easy to see China represents more than half of Tesla's profits (and likely a lot more than half).

Many will think that China would lose the Tesla production, leading to an economic impact. This isn’t a true risk for China. That is so because Chinese EV demand would just simply shift to other foreign or domestic EV producers already producing in China. Hence, the loss of Tesla’s production or sales in China would be rather irrelevant.

There is, however, something which would be relevant. Tesla now exports a significant part of its Chinese production. These exports would be lost, without other local (foreign or domestic) producers making up for it. The Tesla exports exist because of demand elsewhere, specifically for Tesla vehicles. Hence, in banning Tesla, there is something which China could lose. This lowers the likelihood of China banning Tesla. But it doesn’t fully eliminate the risk.

Furthermore, another mitigating factor would be that banning a large, visible, foreign supplier both from producing and selling in China would constitute a very large red flag for other foreign suppliers. Hence, the negative impact on China could well greatly exceed the loss of exports from Tesla.

To Find An Excuse Wouldn’t Be Hard

Generally speaking, Chinese companies doing business in the U.S. and internationally are being banned by the U.S. merely on the “possibility” that they could be used for spying. Or the possibility that their output could somehow be used militarily.

When it comes to Apple, there's direct equivalency between iPhones, or Apple Macs, and Huawei smartphones and laptops. The later were sanctioned by the U.S., so the former could be sanctioned for the exact same reason. There's zero reason to believe an Apple product is any less able to carry out information gathering, versus a Huawei product.

As for Tesla, every Tesla is loaded with sensors which can “talk home.” Every Tesla can monitor its driver, inside and outside the car, as well as its location and other passengers present. Indeed, such abilities are even part of a recent scandal.

China can thus, at any point -- and just to retaliate on the already ongoing extensive bans it’s being subjected to -- decide to restrict Tesla’s production, sales, or both, in China.

These actions do not require any invasion of Taiwan to happen. They are thus much more likely to occur, than an invasion (which would lead to the same consequences -- Apple and Tesla losing China).

An Accessory Risk

Much like some of the existing blockades put on China by the U.S. already hurt U.S. companies, like semiconductor equipment makers, the same thing could conceivably happen to Apple or Tesla.

U.S. Sanctions could be created which would at least partially hurt Apple or Tesla. In this case, though, I don’t find this extremely likely – simply because Smartphones and EVs aren’t a very high technology product which China can’t replicate without these companies' presence.

Instead, China is already perfectly able to produce smartphones at the Apple level, and EVs at the Tesla level (including when it comes to self-driving AI-enabled functionality).

However, it can happen that Apple and Tesla will indeed be curbed in their Chinese investments. This is so because the very same politicians creating greater and greater blockades for Chinese companies have, for instance, already started putting the spotlight on Tesla’s Chinese exposure.

An Unrelated Curiosity On Tesla's Chinese Presence

When it comes to taxes in China, Tesla has been benefiting from a favorable 15% tax rate, versus the normal 25% tax rate. This is set to end in 2023. This isn’t a sanction, it’s simply an incentive that’s set to run out. This is relevant because, as we saw, China must currently represent more than half of Tesla's gross margins (then all the way down to net profits).

Here's the relevant paragraph from Tesla's 2022 10-K, explaining this:

The local government of Shanghai granted a beneficial corporate income tax rate of 15% to certain eligible enterprises, compared to the 25% statutory corporate income tax rate in China. Our Gigafactory Shanghai subsidiary was granted this beneficial income tax rate of 15% for 2019 through 2023.

Conclusion

Apple's and Tesla’s risk from its exposure to China greatly exceeds the risk resulting from a potential Chinese attempt at invading Taiwan.

Instead, just the current dynamic of increased arbitrary sanctions on Chinese companies can at some point lead to China retaliating against well-known American brand names. Apple and Tesla would, in that case, quite possibly be the most visible candidates for such retaliation.

The risk affects 20% of Apple's revenues, 20-28% of Apple's operating profits, and nearly 90% of Apple's production.

This risk also affects 22% of Tesla’s revenues, more than 50% of Tesla’s production, and logically also well in excess of 50% of its profits (since the Chinese production is leading to higher overall gross margins, and represents more than 50% of total production).

In a way, if one is to attribute a discount to Chinese companies just because they’re Chinese, then Apple and Tesla would deserve a rather similar discount (or in excess of half the discount, at least) just because of their high exposure to China.

In my opinion, though, China won’t retaliate against the measures being taken to affect its largest companies. And neither will it invade Taiwan (a rather unrelated issue). Still, the risk is obvious here. And if one discounts this risk for Chinese companies, one must equally discount it for U.S. companies with very large Chinese exposure.