This post serves as an update to my coverage in November and earnings update last December.

It is still my firm belief that Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is facilitating digital transformation across a wide range of sectors that contribute significantly to the US economy. Given the size of the US economy and the importance of physical operations to that economy's GDP, I believe there is considerable growth potential for the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud. Without getting into too much detail, I think growth will result from expanding video-based safety opportunities, gaining market share in telematics at the expense of incumbents, and relying more on physical operations to boost efficiency in a period of uncertain macroeconomic conditions. With these solid growth factors, I believe IoT will grow as rapidly as the consensus anticipates (high 20+%) in the coming years.

While I remain positive on the underlying fundamentals of the company, IOT stock price has rallied 60+% year to date, which has certainly outperformed many software companies by a mile. Based on my understanding, it appears that the company's fundamentals remain robust. The significant rise in the company's stock can be largely attributed to its strong earnings performance, which has reinforced the bullish outlook on the company's recession-resistant nature and countered the bearish argument that a sluggish freight market would harm the company. From an equity investor's standpoint, IOT has delivered impressive outcomes by providing robust results, reduced guidance risk, and evident margin growth, which are currently in high demand among investors. Given the current valuation of 11x, which is twice the historical average, I believe a lot of expectations are now embedded into the stock and valuation. The potential downside for stockholders outweighs the potential upside if IOT fails to meet expectations, with the current upside projection at 25%, lower than my previous model. As such, I am shifting my recommendation from a buy to neutral, and will re-evaluate this over the coming quarters to ensure IOT can continue delivering.

Near-term positives

While I am recommending a neutral rating, I do believe that there are compelling arguments in favor of IOT that should not be ignored in the near term. Despite the challenges posed by increasing fuel prices and soaring insurance premiums, the company has consistently reported strong financial results. This reinforces my belief that more customers are adopting IOT Connected Operations platform as its value proposition becomes even more compelling. I am confident that the company will be able to fulfill its mission while also driving growth even in the current macro environment. The company's commitment to efficient growth and the significant historical FCF margin improvement are both reasons to be hopeful about the company's future profitability.

FCF

It is noteworthy that the company's -3% Adj. FCF margins in 4Q23 showed a significant improvement from the -40% reported in 4Q22. This positive trend is expected to support the company's capacity to sustain FCF generation in the future. Furthermore, I would think that eventually that the selling expenses relative to revenue will decline as the revenue increases and the net new revenue growth rate slows down. I expect these actions are expected to generate significant operating margin leverage, which should drive an expansion in free cash flow margins. The renewal cohort's significant contribution to the customer base suggests that the business could experience improved working capital as deferred revenue surpasses the working capital necessary to acquire new customers. Regarding deferred revenue, it is worth noting that the short-term deferred revenue played a significant role in the quarter's free cash flow outperformance - which I think should continue for this year.

Supply chain improving

I believe that the optimization of global supply chains will lead to a simultaneous increase in both working capital and customer asset volume. The implementation of IOT technology can effectively enhance the management of supply chain and inventory status, which can lead to improved working capital needs for the company. This, along with a larger renewal cohort, as mentioned earlier, is expected to be beneficial for the company. In my analysis, it is likely that the easing of supply chain pressures will result in increased spending by IOT customers, leading to a positive impact on both the top and bottom lines.

Model update

As I previously stated, the issue I have with IOT is valuation. When I last wrote about IOT, it was trading at 7x forward revenue, which was 2.6x lower than its average. Expectations were lower back then, and IOT outperformance drove valuation re-rating. However, expectations are well embedded today, and IOT now faces the risk of reverting to average valuation if it misses. While I still believe IOT can continue to grow at a rate of 20% or higher, the upside is now much lower at 25%, down from 61% previously.

Author's estimates

Conclusion

I remain positive on the fundamentals of IOT and the potential for growth. However, due to the stock price significant rally and current valuation, I have shifted my recommendation from a buy to neutral. I continue expect high 20+% growth from IOT, however, the potential upside projection has reduced to 25%, and the downside risk now outweighs the potential upside if the company fails to meet expectations.