Steve Jennings

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is one of the few tech stocks still generating well-above-market growth rates even given the tough macro environment. While macro is having some effect on near term growth rates, NET continues to benefit from its product pipeline including its Zero Trust product offering. NET remains one of the more expensive tech stocks in the market today, but the resilient growth rates and positive cash flow generation help to explain the relative premium. Those looking to invest in a long-term secular growth story may find NET attractive at current levels.

NET Stock Price

As a best-in-class tech company that is powering a faster internet, NET saw its stock bid up to astronomical levels in late 2021. Those valuations did not make sense, but after the 70% drop from all-time highs, one can make the argument that the crash is overdone.

Data by YCharts

I last covered NET in January where I called the stock a gem in the tech sector on account of the strong growth rates amidst a tough macro backdrop. The stock has since returned 50% but remains buyable as a quality pick in the tech sector.

NET Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, NET delivered 42% YOY revenue growth to $274.7 million. That capped off a strong 2022 year in which the company grew revenue by 49%, in spite of maintaining a similar CAGR since 2017. This is a rare company which has not seen so much deceleration in growth rates.

2022 Q4 Presentation

NET drove that strong revenue growth in large part due to rapid growth among its largest customer base.

But investors might be more focused on the dollar-based net retention rate, arguably one of the primary drivers of valuation multiples. NET's dollar-based net retention rate dropped sequentially for the third straight quarter to 122%. On the conference call, management noted that gross renewal rates remain very high but they are "seeing customers take longer to sign new and expansion deals." Management continues to expect dollar-based net retention rate to expand to the 130% level over the long term as they roll-out seat-based products like Zero Trust.

NET was also able to deliver some operating leverage, with non-GAAP operating margins expanding 500 bps YOY in the fourth quarter. NET closed out the full year with positive non-GAAP operating margins.

NET ended the quarter with $1.65 billion in cash versus $1.4 billion in convertible notes. While that represents a smaller net cash position than many tech peers, NET's resilient top-line growth rates and positive cash flow generation more than offsets that.

Looking ahead, NET guided for 37% YOY revenue growth in the first quarter and up to 38% revenue growth for the full year.

Management notes that they are being conservative in that guidance, stating that they "have not factored in any improvement in the macroeconomic environment or from our go-to-market initiatives." Management notes that they are assuming lengthening sales cycles in spite of already seeing improvements in their pipeline. Management is clearly trying to convey that this guidance reflects "de-risked" numbers.

Management expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2023 as well as in the years thereafter. Many investors may be wary of equity dilution at tech stocks - management has committed to dilution of less than 3% annually. Management also reiterated their long term guidance of $5 billion in revenue run rate by 2027.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I view NET as being an investment proposition on a faster internet. As a content delivery network ('CDN'), NET benefits from having a large global network spanning across over 275 cities and 100 countries.

From that position of strength, NET is able to offer additional services including its highest near-term priority in zero trust services.

Management comments that they are "really happy" with their win rates, with the main challenge being that customers simply do not know about their Zero Trust product. I view cybersecurity as being one of the most important secular growth stories in the tech sector and NET is emerging as one of the top operators in the space.

The strong growth rates and respectable margins have received great appreciation on Wall Street. NET continues to trade richly at just around 16x forward sales.

Seeking Alpha

Management has given guidance for at least 20% non-GAAP operating margins over the long term.

Growth rates may remain well above 30% for many years to come, especially if management can deliver on bringing its dollar-based net retention rate above 130% as promised. Based on 30% growth, 20% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), I could see NET trading at 9x sales, representing a stock price of $130 per share in 2027. That reflects 15% compounded annual upside over the next 5 years.

What are the key risks? Valuation remains an important risk, especially after the rally from recent lows. NET trades at a notable premium to peers, in large part due to strong execution. If growth rates were to slow down more than expected, then I can see the stock declining by as much as 50% just to trade more in-line with peers. Management has a strong track record but it is difficult to predict how they will perform in this macro environment. I should also note that valuations appear to be supported by management's long term guidance, including the $5 billion 2027 revenue target and promise for more than 130% dollar-based net retention rates. Other tech stocks like Okta (OKTA) and Twilio (TWLO) have seen their stocks get hit hard after management had to retract their own long term targets. It is possible that management has to walk back these two targets, at which point I would expect the multiple to contract significantly.

I still find NET buyable here but I note that one may be able to find better bargains elsewhere in the tech sector, as significant optimism has been priced into the stock.