Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a content delivery network company. Right now, throughout the many tech companies I follow, there's a broad theme percolating.
Every company appears to be going through its IT budget and questioning its expenses and aiming to consolidate network vendors under one roof.
I believe that only the companies with the clearest value propositions will survive. Along these lines, you'll see that Cloudflare's biggest issue doesn't come from its lack of growth or unimpressive progress on its profitability profile.
Rather, what's holding the stock back is its rich valuation.
However, I make the argument that the time to get openly bearish on NET has come and gone.
Cloudflare's customers are essentially assured of a highly scalable network, stability, and performance. Security, performance, dependability, and speed are just a few of the services it provides consumers.
Today, Cloudflare is about much more than just making sure that its customers are able to deliver content through its network, with minimal latency.
Cloudflare's innovation-led culture delivers a steady stream of new product releases, which encourages clients to join its adaptable and highly scalable network.
All that being said, let's be honest, Cloudflare's share price hasn't gone far in the past few years. Yes, there's been a bear market in the highest-duration assets, or growth stocks. But management believes that investors' trepidation for investing right now is overshadowing its innovative product rollout. And that's why in the coming weeks, Cloudflare will have its Investor Day.
Cloudflare has in the past couple of quarters made significant hires, including Marc Boroditsky, to step up its go-to-market strategy.
Simply put, Cloudflare is as cognizant of its recent share price performance as everyone reading this post.
Let me cut to the chase, Q1 2023 revenues are expected to come in around 37% y/y. But the remainder of the year should be up against much easier comparables.
That means that investors can largely back on Cloudflare's revenue growth rates to continue growing in the high 30s% in 2023. This evidently leads to Cloudflare gaining substantial market share and scale, as many of its peers are seeing its revenue growth rates meaningfully decelerate.
I suspect that when Cloudflare reports its Q1 2023 results, its non-GAAP operating margins will perhaps reach 5%. If this turns out to be accurate, this will mean that Cloudflare's non-GAAP operating income margins will be up more than 100% y/y from the 2.3% reported in last year's Q1.
And that's terrific progress, particularly given that Cloudflare hasn't seen its revenue growth rates substantially decelerate. Indeed, this consideration goes to the heart of the bull case. As Cloudflare scales, it can improve its profitability profile, and it's still early days for Cloudflare.
Meanwhile, the bear case rapidly turns and questions, when will the business actually be GAAP profitable? Because at this moment in time, Q1 2023's total shares outstanding presently point to an increase of 5.7% y/y.
And for a long while, nobody was overly concerned about SBC expenses. After all, the share price was going up, why bother to ask difficult questions? But now that the share price has been trending sideways for a while, investors are starting to feel the impact of management's lavish stock-based compensation getting reflected in the market cap valuation.
I fully recognize that Cloudflare is lowballing its full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance. I also recognize that Cloudflare has massive potential to ramp up its profitability when the business starts to mature its growth profile.
But nevertheless, I feel doomed to point out the apparent thorn in the bull case. It's not good enough to recognize a terrific company, with a strong market presence, and a long-term runway, if everyone else fully recognizes this too and the stock gets priced at more than 400x forward non-GAAP EPS.
After all, investing is a pari-mutuel system. It's a bet on the prospects of a company working out favorably, and that outlook gets "priced in" the more investors agree that the company has strong prospects.
As I look back on the past 3 years, it's clear that Cloudflare's multiple has now compressed, even though its growth rates have meaningfully decelerated. The stock is still far from cheaply valued. But at the same time, I believe that the time to get bearish on Cloudflare has now already come and gone. The risk-reward is now the best it's been in a long while.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
