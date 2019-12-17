NanoStockk

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a content delivery network company. Right now, throughout the many tech companies I follow, there's a broad theme percolating.

Every company appears to be going through its IT budget and questioning its expenses and aiming to consolidate network vendors under one roof.

I believe that only the companies with the clearest value propositions will survive. Along these lines, you'll see that Cloudflare's biggest issue doesn't come from its lack of growth or unimpressive progress on its profitability profile.

Rather, what's holding the stock back is its rich valuation.

However, I make the argument that the time to get openly bearish on NET has come and gone.

Why Cloudflare? Why Now?

Cloudflare's customers are essentially assured of a highly scalable network, stability, and performance. Security, performance, dependability, and speed are just a few of the services it provides consumers.

Today, Cloudflare is about much more than just making sure that its customers are able to deliver content through its network, with minimal latency.

Cloudflare's innovation-led culture delivers a steady stream of new product releases, which encourages clients to join its adaptable and highly scalable network.

All that being said, let's be honest, Cloudflare's share price hasn't gone far in the past few years. Yes, there's been a bear market in the highest-duration assets, or growth stocks. But management believes that investors' trepidation for investing right now is overshadowing its innovative product rollout. And that's why in the coming weeks, Cloudflare will have its Investor Day.

Cloudflare has in the past couple of quarters made significant hires, including Marc Boroditsky, to step up its go-to-market strategy.

Simply put, Cloudflare is as cognizant of its recent share price performance as everyone reading this post.

Revenue Growth Rates Likely to Remain Very Stable

NET revenue growth rates

Let me cut to the chase, Q1 2023 revenues are expected to come in around 37% y/y. But the remainder of the year should be up against much easier comparables.

That means that investors can largely back on Cloudflare's revenue growth rates to continue growing in the high 30s% in 2023. This evidently leads to Cloudflare gaining substantial market share and scale, as many of its peers are seeing its revenue growth rates meaningfully decelerate.

The Most Contentions Question Facing Cloudflare

I suspect that when Cloudflare reports its Q1 2023 results, its non-GAAP operating margins will perhaps reach 5%. If this turns out to be accurate, this will mean that Cloudflare's non-GAAP operating income margins will be up more than 100% y/y from the 2.3% reported in last year's Q1.

And that's terrific progress, particularly given that Cloudflare hasn't seen its revenue growth rates substantially decelerate. Indeed, this consideration goes to the heart of the bull case. As Cloudflare scales, it can improve its profitability profile, and it's still early days for Cloudflare.

Meanwhile, the bear case rapidly turns and questions, when will the business actually be GAAP profitable? Because at this moment in time, Q1 2023's total shares outstanding presently point to an increase of 5.7% y/y.

And for a long while, nobody was overly concerned about SBC expenses. After all, the share price was going up, why bother to ask difficult questions? But now that the share price has been trending sideways for a while, investors are starting to feel the impact of management's lavish stock-based compensation getting reflected in the market cap valuation.

NET Stock Valuation - ~400x Forward Non-GAAP EPS

I fully recognize that Cloudflare is lowballing its full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance. I also recognize that Cloudflare has massive potential to ramp up its profitability when the business starts to mature its growth profile.

But nevertheless, I feel doomed to point out the apparent thorn in the bull case. It's not good enough to recognize a terrific company, with a strong market presence, and a long-term runway, if everyone else fully recognizes this too and the stock gets priced at more than 400x forward non-GAAP EPS.

After all, investing is a pari-mutuel system. It's a bet on the prospects of a company working out favorably, and that outlook gets "priced in" the more investors agree that the company has strong prospects.

The Bottom Line

As I look back on the past 3 years, it's clear that Cloudflare's multiple has now compressed, even though its growth rates have meaningfully decelerated. The stock is still far from cheaply valued. But at the same time, I believe that the time to get bearish on Cloudflare has now already come and gone. The risk-reward is now the best it's been in a long while.