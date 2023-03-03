Captured by Keeleigh

The financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Every now and then, when I talk to Canadian-based investors, someone mentions that Canada isn't the best place for dividend (growth) stocks. While there are some great dividend growth stocks that call Canada their home base, I tend to agree. After all, the TSX Composite is overweight financials, energy, industrials, and materials.

WOWA.ca

That said, this isn't a problem anymore. One of Canada's largest oil companies, Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), is one of the companies that used to look like a pet rock. However, that has changed. The company is using the structural change in oil supply and related higher prices to quickly deleverage its balance sheet and increase total shareholder returns.

While the company was always a source of consistent dividend income, things are now being taken to another level.

In this article, I'll give you the details!

Canadian Natural Resources Is Back

Founded in 1973 as AEX Minerals Corporation, CNQ is one of the world's largest oil producers. It was also a pet rock for a very long time. While the stock has returned more than 2,800% since its IPO, it has gone nowhere for almost two decades - including reinvested dividends. That's not great, to put it mildly.

Data by YCharts

However, as the chart above shows, CNQ is back.

In the current environment of subdued oil supply growth, the Canadian players are great sources of new supply - especially once the Trans Mountain pipeline allows Western Canadian Select oil to achieve higher premiums next year.

Bloomberg

CNQ is a major player in the oil industry. In 2022, the company produced 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Of this, 933 thousand barrels per day were crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Not only that, but at a time when the global oil supply growth engine called American shale is losing momentum (discussed in this article), the Canadians are sitting on a lot of potential output.

Canadian Natural Resources is sitting on 13.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, an increase of 6% versus 2021.

The strength and depth of the Company's assets are evident as approximately 77% of total proved reserves are long life low decline reserves. This results in a total proved BOE reserves life index of approximately 32 years and a total proved plus probable BOE reserves life index of approximately 42 years.

What's interesting is that the company replaced 265% of its 2022 production with new reserves, proving the power of its (potential) reserves.

It also needs to be said that CNQ is highly efficient. Its breakeven is close to $40 WTI.

Canadian Natural Resources

With that said, after a prolonged sideways trend, the company is now doing two things with support from higher energy prices:

It's reducing debt.

It's increasingly shifting its focus on shareholder distributions (dividends and buybacks).

In a scenario where net debt is above $10 billion (and below $15 billion), the company will spend half of its post-dividend free cash flow on buybacks. The other half will go toward debt reduction. In a scenario of below-$10 billion in net debt, 100% of the excess free cash flow will end up with shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources

Based on this context, the company is making great progress. In its 4Q22 earnings call, the company reported a strengthening financial position, with a decrease in debt-to-adjusted EBITDA by 0.5x at the end of 2022.

The company has reduced net debt by approximately $10.7 billion since the beginning of 2021 and maintains strong liquidity, with approximately $6.9 billion in cash and short-term investments, including revolving bank facilities (undrawn credit).

Canadian Natural Resources

With regard to the aforementioned expected shift in free cash flow allocation, the company aims to reach the $10 billion net debt level later this year, taking into account strip prices, capital profile, and shareholder return framework, including dividends and the share buyback program, along with the final 2022 tax installment in Q1.

According to Mr. Mark Stainthorpe, the CFO of this Calgary-based company:

Our disciplined approach to capital allocation, our focus on a strong financial position and our effective and efficient business model is unique and drives material free cash flow. This provides significant returns to shareholders and long-term shareholder value.

With that said, let's take a closer look at the dividend.

The CNQ Dividend

CNQ is a source of consistent dividends and opportunistic buybacks. The company is just two years away from becoming a dividend aristocrat as it has hiked its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Canadian Natural Resources

In 2022, the company hiked its dividend twice, bringing the total growth rate to 45% to $3.40 per share per year. However, on March 2, the company hiked again (+5.9%), bringing the total to $3.60 per year. This implies a 4.3% yield.

Moreover, last year, the company paid a special dividend of $1.50 per share.

With that said, the company aims to pay a sustainable base dividend. In other words, once oil prices fall again, the company does not want to be put in a position where it has to cut its dividend because it hiked too far when oil prices were high.

So, while I expect dividend growth to remain high, we'll likely encounter more special dividends, as that is a great way to distribute cash without having to increase the base dividend to uncomfortable levels.

Given the current situation, the company is well-positioned to sustain aggressive dividend hikes, particularly if oil prices meet my target of $100 (or potentially even higher). I anticipate this to occur in a scenario where global economic expectations rebound. Despite the prevailing risks of a recession, oil is currently priced at $80.

In a $100 WTI scenario, the company can boost its free cash flow by another 30%. At that point, the company could generate close to $15 in FCF per share. This implies an 18% FCF yield.

Canadian Natural Resources

In 2022 and 2023 (combined), the company is set to return $16 per share. This translates to 19% of the current stock price.

Moreover, because of high buybacks, and higher investments in production, the company's production per share is rapidly rising. Since 2019, production per share has increased by 8% per year.

Canadian Natural Resources

With that said, investors need to be aware that these dividends are Canadian dividends. It may sound obvious, but this is likely to have an impact on the tax situation of (potential) investors.

For example, I'm based in the Netherlands. I pay 15% taxes on US-based dividends. That's because of a tax deal between the two countries. While there's a similar tax deal with Canada, it's not enforced by all brokers.

So, please look into that if you're interested in buying Canadian dividend stocks.

Valuation

CNQ is trading at 5.7x forward EBITDA. This is higher than 4.6x LTM EBITDA, as analysts do not expect that the surge in 2022 can be repeated this easily. While that is likely the case (at least for 2023), I believe that CNQ is undervalued based on current circumstances.

Data by YCharts

NY-listed shares are currently trading at $62. The consensus price target is $67. I believe that shares should trade close to $70 without a renewed upswing in oil prices.

That said, long term, I see much more upside, especially if oil prices enter the triple-digit price range. On a long-term basis, I don't see this stock trading at a free cash flow yield close to 20%. During prior peaks, that number used to be close to 12%, which is already rather high.

Data by YCharts

Hence, I believe that in a $100 oil price scenario, CNQ is up to 50% undervalued.

Takeaway

I have never covered CNQ before writing this article. That was a mistake, as I missed a fantastic energy stock. CNQ truly has it all. The company has efficient production with low breakeven prices, massive resources, and a healthy balance sheet.

Even if oil prices remain at current prices, the company is in a good spot to continue boosting its base dividend with additional buybacks and special dividends.

Especially as the company is expected to hit its leverage target this year, it is in an even better place to distribute its free cash flow to shareholders.

In light of these developments, I believe that CNQ shares remain undervalued. In a >$100 WTI price scenario, which I expect to occur in the years ahead, the stock is up to 50% undervalued and technically able to distribute consistent double-digit (yield) dividends.

If I didn't own two American oil majors in my dividend portfolio already (Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX)), I would be a buyer of CNQ shares. I believe it's one of the best energy stocks conservative income-oriented investors can buy.