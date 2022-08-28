Sibanye Stillwater: A Difficult Year For The Company

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited revenues for the six months ending December 31, 2022, were down to $3,878 million compared to $5,461 million at the end of December 2021.
  • U.S. PGM operations slowly recovering from a one-in-200-years flood event.
  • The Sibanye Stillwater board of directors has declared and approved a cash dividend of 122 SA cents per ordinary share (US 0.0674 cent per share or US 0.2698 cents per ADR).
  • I recommend buying Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock between $8.35 and $8.15, with potential lower support at $7.75.
Palladium is a chemical element that at room temperature contracts in the solid state. Metal used in industry. Mineral extraction concept.

RHJ

Introduction

Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) released its six-month earnings results ending December 31, 2022, on February 28, 2023.

Important note: This article is an update of my article published on August 28, 2022. I have been following

Map

SBSW Map Presentation (SBSW Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SBSW 6-month ZAR US$ ratio (Fun Trading)

Chart

SBSW 6-month Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SBSW Quarterly revenue per metal (Fun Trading)

Chart

SBSW 6-month Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SBSW 6-month Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

Sibanye Stillwater US production including recycling

SBSW semi-annual Production 2E and Recycling history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SBSW semi-annual 4E Oz and Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Table

SBSW 2023 Guidance (SBSW Presentation)

Table

SBSW Keliber Lithium Project Finland (SBSW Presentation)

Chart

SBSW TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

