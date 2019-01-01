Kevin C. Cox

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer that operates over 130 stores in 30 states, with a sizeable base in the Western United States and Alaska.

The company’s product offerings are in practically all categories of outdoor goods, but their concentration is on Hunting/Shooting and Camping, which, together, represents nearly 70% of their net sales.

During the peak COVID-19 periods, SPWH benefited from tailwinds provided by the combination of government transfer payments and increased interest in outdoor recreation. In addition, heightened levels of social unrest across the country also boosted sales of firearms and ammunitions.

Sales have since pulled back in the current fiscal year, due primarily to curtailed consumer demand in the face of inflationary and recessionary pressures. However, their operating results still track well above pre-COVID levels.

Over the past year, shares are down over 30%. And following the release of results last week, shares lost another 8% due to weak forward guidance and the surprise announcement of leadership changes.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of SPWH

At current trading levels, shares aren’t expensive. And there is some upside to be had, as the recent decline was likely overdone, in my view. However, continued store expansion in the face of weak demand is one concern that is instilling doubts in me regarding future performance. As such, I maintain a “hold” view on shares of this outdoor retailer.

Declining Sales Due To A More Cautious Consumer

SPWH reported net sales of +$379M in Q4. This was down 8.9% from the same period last year due to lower overall demand. The declines, however, were partially offset by positive contributions from the opening of nine new stores. On a same-store basis, sales were down 12.5%.

On a full year basis, total net sales came in at +$1.4B, down 7.1% from the prior year, due primarily to the lack of demand drivers that were present in 2021, such as the COVID-19 economic stimulus package. In addition, inflationary pressures and heightened recessionary concerns resulted in a more cautious consumer relating to discretionary purchases. On a same-store basis, sales were down 12.2% during fiscal 2022.

Apparel Department Boosted By New Store Openings

At year end, consistent with prior years, their Hunting/Shooting and Camping departments were their two largest drivers of sales at 54.9% and 12.5%, respectively.

2022 Form 10-K - Summary Of Individual Departments As Percentage Of Net Sales

Among all departments, Apparel was the only one to net an increase in sales during the year. And this increase was due primarily to the opening of nine new stores. On a same-store basis, all departments experienced losses, with Fishing experiencing the brunt of it, at 23%.

In addition, their Hunting/Shooting department was negatively impacted by a decline in same-store firearms and ammunition sales of 18.2% and 5.1%, respectively.

Margins Largely In-Tact

Gross profit margins were 32.4% during the quarter, which represents a 40 basis point (“bps”) decrease from the same period last year. Contributing to the decline was increased promotional activity. On a full year basis, however, margins increased 30bps to 32.9% due primarily to lower transportation and freight costs.

Total selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) as a percentage of net sales were down during the quarter due to lower payroll and bonus expenses, but they were up 220bps for the year due primarily to higher rent, depreciation, and other SG&A expenses relating to new store openings.

Disappointing Forward Guidance

On an overall basis, SPWH reported total net income of +$40.5M in fiscal 2022. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) came in at $1.00/share or $1.06/share on an adjusted basis. This compares unfavorably to $2.44/share and $1.72/share on an unadjusted and adjusted basis, respectively, in the prior year.

Looking ahead to Q1 fiscal 2023, management is expecting same-store sales to be down between 17% and 19%, resulting in a projected loss in diluted EPS of between ($0.35)/share and ($0.40)/share. Driving expectations is the continued headwind from the general macroeconomic environment, as well as weather-related factors, which are creating delays in the start of their normal spring shooting, fishing, and camping seasons.

Following the opening of nine new stores in 2022, management expects to open another 15 stores in 2023. This would be the highest number of stores they’ve opened in a single year. In addition to the new store openings, the company also intends on renovating two existing stores during the year. This would add to their 29 that they’ve refreshed over the past two years.

SPWH Q4FY22 Earnings Release - Summary Of Expected New Store Openings

Post-Earnings Insights

Q4 results largely fell within expectations. Sales and EPS, for example, both landed within the midpoint of their guidance range. And gross profit margins remained comparable to the prior year, despite increased promotional activity.

Shares, however, lost over 8% following the release of their results. The surprise announcement of leadership changes, including the retirement of CEO, Jon Barker, perhaps was one factor into the decline. But weak forward guidance likely played more into the disappointment.

Same-store sales are expected to be down nearly 20% in Q1 and total net sales are expected to land in a range that is well below consensus estimates. Furthermore, their forecasted loss of ($0.38)/share at the midpoint is also significantly worse than analyst estimates of $0.02/share.

Another, less noted, concern is that the company is continuing forth with an ambitious opening of 15 new stores in 2023, which would be the highest number they’ve opened in a single year. This would be in the face of moderating demand that is well below their peaks experienced during the COVID-19 period, a period marked with higher government transfer payments, as well heightened levels of social unrest, which boosted sales of firearms.

I can see the higher store count putting additional pressure on operating margins, due to the SG&A impact of higher salaries, rent, and depreciation resulting from running the stores. As it is, these costs were already up in 2022 due to their nine additional stores. While the company has the balance sheet capacity to afford the expenditures, the hit to margins could create a wrinkle for investors.

Despite these concerns, it’s worth noting that the company is still operating at an elevated level in relation to the pre-COVID period. For example, same-store sales decreased 12.5% in the current quarter from the same period last year. But compared to Q4 of fiscal 2019, same-store sales were up 24.9%.

In addition, the forecasted decline for Q1 is largely due to weather-related factors, which are impacting the start date of their seasons. Management is quantifying this impact as between $0.15/share and $0.20/share. Granted, projected earnings would still be under expectations, even when adjusting for this, but it is still an important factor to consider.

The flip side to the wetter weather being experienced in their operating regions is the opportunity for strength in their Fishing department, which should benefit from more conducive streams and rivers. In addition, the possibility of fewer wildfires could also enable individuals to have a more pleasurable outdoor season, overall. This could positively impact results in the back half of the year.

At 12x forward earnings, shares aren’t expensive. And the recent pullback may present an attractive entry point for some investors. Valuations, however, aren’t significantly out of range from their competitors. Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), for example, two significantly larger peers, trade at 8.8x and 10.3x, respectively.

And for me, the opening of the new stores in an environment where demand is waning is one sticking point that causes me to pause. While there is the possibility for a sizeable rebound higher, I would prefer to stay on the sidelines for this one.