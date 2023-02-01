Z_Eguzkitza/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

NextEra Energy: Growing Green Dividends from Green Energy

- A tax-advantaged yield of 5.3%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is a "yieldco." This is a corporate structure that is very similar to an MLP (master limited partnership), with the major exception that it files taxes as a corporation, so it issues a 1099 to investors, not a K-1. NEP's manager is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).

NEE owns and operates the largest electric utility in the United States, Florida Power & Light. Additionally, it owns NextEra Energy Resources, a world leader in wind, solar, and battery storage. Source.

NEE/NEP February 2023 Presentation

NEE has an A- credit rating and has been aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio with the ultimate goal to be the world's largest, most profitable competitive clean energy company.

Making Green

Sure, it is nice to save the world and all, but let's face reality. Investors like us aren't here only for a good cause. We are here for the profit. If we can be green, while making the green in our portfolio, it is a win/win.

I won't get into politics. I know there are a lot of opinions about how large of a role the government should take in encouraging the development of renewable energy. Whether it should or shouldn't, it is, and much of the expense is in the initial set-up. Once built, the ongoing operation is relatively inexpensive. The bottom line is that the costs of wind and solar generation are substantially cheaper than other options. Making them a lot more profitable for the utility.

NEE/NEP February 2023

NEE Is Growing Like A Weed

NEE expects to build 33-42 GW of renewable and storage projects through 2026.

NEE/NEP February 2023 Presentation

At that pace, Energy Resources will have a renewable portfolio that will have greater capacity than any company in the U.S., counting all generation types.

NEE/NEP February 2023 Presentation

Of course, this aggressive construction schedule will require a lot of capital. This is where NEP steps in.

Collecting Yield

NEE builds the infrastructure and then has two choices. It can hold the infrastructure, meaning capital is tied up in a physical asset and is therefore unavailable to reinvest in future growth. Or it can sell the asset to get a lump sum of cash that can be reinvested. The problem with that route is that NEE still wants the electricity that is being generated to sell to its customers.

The oil and gas industry solved this problem years ago with the MLP structure. Some investors are interested in owning cash-producing assets. Folks like me and you, who have capital and want to receive an income for investing it. By creating a second company that caters to this type of investor, you can raise capital to acquire assets from the parent company, allowing the parent to invest in future growth. NEE builds the infrastructure, and sells it to NEP with a contract to buy the electricity generated. NEE frees up capital for its ambitious growth plans, and NEP receives cash flow which can be distributed to investors in a tax-efficient way.

NEP currently has a portfolio that is primarily wind, solar, and battery storage with a small portfolio of natural gas pipelines. Their portfolio spans 32 states, providing good geographical diversity.

Tax Efficient

U.S. tax laws are currently very favorable to NEP and its investors. Management does not expect NEP to have meaningful U.S. taxes for at least 15 years. As a result, investors can anticipate that nearly 100% of their dividends will be "return of capital." This is a benefit of depreciation and the various tax credits NEP's assets qualify for.

This makes NEP particularly attractive for taxable accounts because ROC is not taxed. Instead, it reduces your cost basis, and you will pay capital gains taxes when you sell shares, based on your adjusted cost basis. This defers your tax bill until you sell, and historically, capital gains tax rates have been lower than income tax rates. Note that if your cost basis reaches zero, you will start having a tax obligation on the dividends. Consult your tax advisor for details.

Growth Outlook

NEP has been increasing its dividend every quarter, with a dividend growth rate of just under 15% for the past five years. Management is guiding for 12-15% dividend growth annually through 2026.

NEE/NEP February 2023 Presentation

This sounds like an ambitious goal, but 5 years ago, NEP guided for 12-15% annual growth to 2023. It hit the high end of that guidance at 15% despite COVID and all the economic disruptions.

Since NEP is buying assets from NextEra Energy Resources, it has a lot of visibility for its pipeline. Additionally, NEP does occasionally acquire assets from unrelated third parties, providing a growth source that is independent of NEE.

Balance Sheet

NEP has a BB/Ba1/BB+ rated balance sheet, with credit metrics that have trended to the high end of rating agency expectations.

NEE/NEP February 2023 Presentation

NEP has over $3 billion in liquidity, including $2.5 billion available on its revolving facility, which had nothing on it as of December 31st.

NEP uses a combination of corporate debt and project-level debt. Source.

NEP 10-K

The debt totals $5.25 billion, and you can see the increase in interest rates across NEP's variable debt. However, NEP has over $7.8 billion in interest rate swaps while having approximately $1.67 billion in variable rate debt. NEP acquired swaps before interest rates started rising to protect future indebtedness. NEP can borrow over $6 billion in new variable-rate debt without worrying about current interest rates. Their rate will already be fixed through existing swaps.

While competitors are cutting back their expansion plans due to higher borrowing costs, NEP can go full-speed ahead with a very competitive cost of capital.

Buying The Dip!

Not only is NEP a great investment in the renewable energy space, but currently it offers a great entry point. The recent market volatility has pushed the price to around its 52-week lows, creating a great buying opportunity!

Data by YCharts

NEP was recently added as part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" portfolio which currently yields +9%. Our aim is to have a sustainable and recurrent income from this portfolio, while boosting its yields through an opportunistic entry point, just like NEP. Many of our members use this model portfolio as part of a retirement "income-generating" portfolio, and it is also part of my own retirement portfolio.

Conclusion

Yieldcos offer income investors a fantastic investment vehicle. They hold assets that produce predictable and recurring cash flow and that is passed along to investors as ROC. This creates a stable, predictable, and tax-efficient income stream.

NEP not only offers a great yield, but it is also a growth story that is fueled by strong global trends. NEP is a fantastic investment that is growing its dividend and anticipates a 12-15% growth rate - a target that is very achievable based on its history and outlook.

The best part is NEP's business is very defensive. Utilities frequently hold up very well during recessions because they provide a product that consumers need. Utilities have frequently been where investors turn to for dividends during recessions. With recession risk on the horizon, NEP is the perfect choice to make our portfolio more defensive.

We receive an immediate yield of +5%, and we can reasonably expect double-digit dividend growth, even through a recession. A reliable income, with substantial growth, is just what you want in uncertain times. Amazingly, the market has been selling NEP at a cheap price, offering investors a great opportunity. We are buying the dip!