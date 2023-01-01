Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies, with a market capitalization of almost $140 billion. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and has recently made intelligent acquisitions such as Horizon Therapeutics, which we discussed here. As we'll see here, the company has a unique ability to drive shareholder returns.
Amgen is focused on generating strong commercial returns for investors.
Amgen performed well in the 4Q 2022 seeing growth across a number of its product lines. The company's total product sales for the quarter were $6.5 billion, showing its strong reliance on the U.S. market, which made up roughly 70% of its product sales. More impressive, was the company's 4% YoY revenue growth despite substantial declines in some businesses.
Still, the company's impressive portfolio of assets has substantial threads ahead. Enbrel is fighting to continue U.S. patent exclusivity to the end of the decade, but that remains to be seen. Prolia will see competition start to rise in the middle of the decade. Otezla is already facing lawsuits about biosimilar and patent infringements.
Those 3 drugs together consist of more than a third of the company's revenue.
Amgen, as a result, is continually forced to invest heavily in R&D in order to protect its business.
Amgen has a fairly broad portfolio of assets, but like everything else in the pharmaceutical industry, there's strong volatility into whether something succeeds. Repatha is one of the fastest-growing drugs in the company's pipeline, with annualized sales at more than $1 billion. The company is rapidly building up its studies here, although the patents have some lawsuits.
The company has a number of other drugs that it has Phase 3 trials for, such as Otezla, but across many of its blockbuster drugs, the scope also means there are lawsuits. The company's Horizon Therapeutics acquisition is facing antitrust concerns, but could also help the company to expand its portfolio, with a number of exciting acquisitions.
A few other exciting drugs are there. Tezspire, a new asthma drug, is expected to hit more than $1 billion in peak sales. It's tough to put an exact risk-adjusted value on the company's pipeline.
The company's financial performance has remained strong.
The company earned $26.3 billion in FY '22 revenue, up 1% from $25.98 billion in FY '21 revenue. Product sales achieved higher growth here, while other revenues decline. The company's operating expenses were just a hair over $13.5 billion and the company's non-GAAP operating income was just under $12.8 billion EPS (non-GAAP) was $17.7/share, up a substantial 30% YoY.
That gives the company a non-GAAP P/E of just over 14, highlighting its financial strength and ability to continue driving shareholder returns. The company has a manageable $30 billion in net debt, with annualized FCF sitting at roughly $10 billion. That's an FCF yield of just under 7.3%, is respectable, but assumes future growth.
That could be tough to tell, depending on how the company's pipeline pans out for investors.
The company's 2023 guidance shows incredibly modest growth.
Of course, when you're fighting the loss of patent exclusivity, modest growth is still respectable. The company's guided revenue is $26.6 billion, representing roughly 1% YoY growth. The company's target non-GAAP EPS is roughly $18, representing several % growth here, while its tax rate and capital expenditures remain manageable.
The company's 2023 guidance shows a modest ability to handle the loss of exclusivity, but its long-term results are worth paying close attention to.
The largest risk to our thesis is a failure in the company's R&D pipeline along with continued loss of exclusivity. The company has a number of lawsuits in this regard, and how they play out could impact the company substantially. The company's continued pipeline performance is worth paying close attention to for investors.
Amgen has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has an almost $140 billion market capitalization and a 7% FCF yield. It continues to generate a dividend of more than 3% and has a debt load of roughly $30 billion that it can comfortably manage. We expect the company to continue to focus on shareholder returns.
Amgen's valuation requires additional growth to justify in the long run, which Horizon Therapeutics could help to provide. Antitrust concerns could hurt the company in that regard, though. Going forward though, we expect the company to achieve that continued growth, making it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)