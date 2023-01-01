JHVEPhoto

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies, with a market capitalization of almost $140 billion. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and has recently made intelligent acquisitions such as Horizon Therapeutics, which we discussed here. As we'll see here, the company has a unique ability to drive shareholder returns.

Amgen's 2022 Performance

Amgen is focused on generating strong commercial returns for investors.

Amgen Investor Presentation

Amgen performed well in the 4Q 2022 seeing growth across a number of its product lines. The company's total product sales for the quarter were $6.5 billion, showing its strong reliance on the U.S. market, which made up roughly 70% of its product sales. More impressive, was the company's 4% YoY revenue growth despite substantial declines in some businesses.

Still, the company's impressive portfolio of assets has substantial threads ahead. Enbrel is fighting to continue U.S. patent exclusivity to the end of the decade, but that remains to be seen. Prolia will see competition start to rise in the middle of the decade. Otezla is already facing lawsuits about biosimilar and patent infringements.

Those 3 drugs together consist of more than a third of the company's revenue.

Amgen's R&D Continuation

Amgen, as a result, is continually forced to invest heavily in R&D in order to protect its business.

Amgen Investor Presentation

Amgen has a fairly broad portfolio of assets, but like everything else in the pharmaceutical industry, there's strong volatility into whether something succeeds. Repatha is one of the fastest-growing drugs in the company's pipeline, with annualized sales at more than $1 billion. The company is rapidly building up its studies here, although the patents have some lawsuits.

The company has a number of other drugs that it has Phase 3 trials for, such as Otezla, but across many of its blockbuster drugs, the scope also means there are lawsuits. The company's Horizon Therapeutics acquisition is facing antitrust concerns, but could also help the company to expand its portfolio, with a number of exciting acquisitions.

A few other exciting drugs are there. Tezspire, a new asthma drug, is expected to hit more than $1 billion in peak sales. It's tough to put an exact risk-adjusted value on the company's pipeline.

Amgen's Financial Performance

The company's financial performance has remained strong.

Amgen Investor Presentation

The company earned $26.3 billion in FY '22 revenue, up 1% from $25.98 billion in FY '21 revenue. Product sales achieved higher growth here, while other revenues decline. The company's operating expenses were just a hair over $13.5 billion and the company's non-GAAP operating income was just under $12.8 billion EPS (non-GAAP) was $17.7/share, up a substantial 30% YoY.

That gives the company a non-GAAP P/E of just over 14, highlighting its financial strength and ability to continue driving shareholder returns. The company has a manageable $30 billion in net debt, with annualized FCF sitting at roughly $10 billion. That's an FCF yield of just under 7.3%, is respectable, but assumes future growth.

That could be tough to tell, depending on how the company's pipeline pans out for investors.

Amgen's 2023 Guidance

The company's 2023 guidance shows incredibly modest growth.

Amgen Investor Presentation

Of course, when you're fighting the loss of patent exclusivity, modest growth is still respectable. The company's guided revenue is $26.6 billion, representing roughly 1% YoY growth. The company's target non-GAAP EPS is roughly $18, representing several % growth here, while its tax rate and capital expenditures remain manageable.

The company's 2023 guidance shows a modest ability to handle the loss of exclusivity, but its long-term results are worth paying close attention to.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is a failure in the company's R&D pipeline along with continued loss of exclusivity. The company has a number of lawsuits in this regard, and how they play out could impact the company substantially. The company's continued pipeline performance is worth paying close attention to for investors.

Conclusion

Amgen has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has an almost $140 billion market capitalization and a 7% FCF yield. It continues to generate a dividend of more than 3% and has a debt load of roughly $30 billion that it can comfortably manage. We expect the company to continue to focus on shareholder returns.

Amgen's valuation requires additional growth to justify in the long run, which Horizon Therapeutics could help to provide. Antitrust concerns could hurt the company in that regard, though. Going forward though, we expect the company to achieve that continued growth, making it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.