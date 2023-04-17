New Regime, New Portfolio Approach

Apr. 17, 2023 10:30 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, USO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, OILX, GAZ, GRNTF, USAI, JJE, JJETF, UBN, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RYH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, LNGR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, WIW, WIA, WIP
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • The joint stock-bond rally this year has put renewed focus on portfolio construction approaches. We think a new macro regime needs a new approach.
  • U.S. stocks rose last week but lost steam on Friday on the market partly pricing out potential rate cuts. We don’t see cuts this year as core inflation stays sticky.
  • U.S. earnings results pick up this week and are overall expected to slump the most in three years. We don’t think that reflects the coming damage yet.

Investmments and asset allocation concept. Where to Invest? Newspaper and direction sign with investment options.

Bet_Noire

Transcript

A traditional portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds in public indices is having a strong start to 2023 after its worst year in decades.

We don’t see this as the return of a sustained rally in

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.02K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.