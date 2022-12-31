cloudytronics

Introduction

I have written on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) a few times as I believe the common stock is among the most undervalued of any REIT in the market. The most recent time I wrote on the common stock was in May 2022 and made the following conclusion:

EPR's price has been fairly flat over the past year, but its outlook and financial position are substantially better which makes this an even better time to get in. At a reasonable 16x multiple on FFO this stock should trade at $70/share within the next year for 40% upside and you get to collect the juicy ~6% dividend yield which will only get bigger in the coming months. The management team has also proven they can steer this ship through any economic environment as it just did through the least conducive one possible which was COVID and came out the other side with the financial position intact. Source: EPR Properties: Having Fun While Making You Money

Unfortunately since that time the REIT has faced some perceived headwinds which has resulted in a 23% decline in the share price since August 2022. Firstly, Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNWGQ), the parent company of one the REIT's second largest theatre tenant Regal announced they were filing for bankruptcy. Secondly, the rapid rise in interest rates has affected all REITs not just EPR as borrowing costs typically need to be offset by rising rents which not all REITs can pass on to tenants at least in the near term.

These risks are not news to investors in EPR as many previous Seeking Alpha articles have touched on these risks and how they relate to the valuation of the common stock. The point of this article is to discuss the investment opportunity in the preferred shares of EPR which have all fallen at least 15% since August 2022.

Investment Thesis

On September 2022 Cineworld Group and Regal Entertainment Group filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Regal leases 57 theatres and 28 single property leases from EPR. Regal is EPR's third largest tenant accounting for ~13% of revenue. Regal did not pay its rent for that month or monthly deferral payments from COVID. They subsequently paid portions of these amounts pursuant to an order of bankruptcy court. Regal has resumed payments for rent and deferred payments for all leases commencing in October 2022 and has continued making these payments in February 2023. EPR is still in negotiation with respect to which properties Regal will continue to operate. Regal owes EPR ~$87 Million in rent deferral and ~$6.5 Million for September 2022 rent.

All rent deferred from COVID is unfortunately unsecured and subject to the provisions of the bankruptcy code. Regal does however have substantial secured debt and is senior to the unsecured. The impact of this on Q4 2022 results was negligible, as quarterly FFO/share was up 14% from Q4 2021 and annual FFO/share was up 16% YoY. 2022 FYE FFO/share was actually on par with 2019 FYE FFO despite the theater segment being down.

While Regal has filed motions to reject three leases and is closing down many theaters, as of Q4 earnings, they still occupy all of EPR's properties. Management has declined to provide guidance for 2023 on FFO until the Regal situation is settled. Although it is highly unlikely that Regal will walk away from their properties entirely "Scott Free" and FFO will fall 13% because of it, let's make this assumption for simplicity. A 13% decline from $355 Million in AFFO available to common shareholders at 2022 YE would still result in a 82% payout ratio on the common dividends never mind the preferred dividends which would have even better coverage.

2023 FFO will not be impacted by the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 10 months and will be minimally impacted in 2024 as no debt matures in 2023 and only $136 Million in 2024. EPR should be able to take advantage of low interest rates on its current debt around 4% for at least the next couple years and is moderately leveraged at 5.0x Net debt to EBITDA.

Prior to 2022 EPR experienced vacancies at certain non-Regal theater properties and have since sold most or are managed by a third party supplier. This includes three vacant theatre properties in 2022 and a land parcel. In each of the last three year EPR realized a gain on sale showing that theater properties still have value and could serve as another source of debt repayment should proceedings with Regal's bankruptcy proceedings go sideways.

The Preferred Shares

Let's discuss the preferred share offerings of EPR for those who are still not comfortable with the risks associated with the common shares. All three preferred share offerings are cumulative, so the common dividend has to be suspended first before preferred dividends can be suspended and all preferred shareholders must be paid in full before common dividends can be resumed. Therefore there is an extra layer of protection here.

EPR-C 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares ( NYSE: EPR.PC

5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares ( EPR-E 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares ( NYSE: EPR.PE

9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares ( EPR-G 5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares ( NYSE: EPR.PG

Series C E G Convertible Y Y N Price/Share $18.56 $26.60 $18.48 Yield 7.79% 8.52% 7.78% Click to enlarge

All three preferred share issuances offer higher yields than they did when I previous wrote on EPR's preferred shares back in August 2022. The article was titled EPR Properties: Just Let The Good Times Roll.

The Series G offer the lowest yield but as of November 2022 were redeemable at $25 par value. If the shares are redeemed in the near term that would be an immediate 35% capital gain. This is unlikely however, as even secured debt would have a yield comparable to the 5.75% coupon on the preferred shares and would make more sense to put free cash flow towards maturing debt.

Both E and C Series are callable but not at a specified price or date and are at 135% and 150% of the conversion price, which based on EPR's current price would be at ~$81/share and ~$78/share respectively for these to be called and unlikely to be a concern in the near term.

Series E and C preferred shares offer moderately favorable conversion to realize upside on the common shares. Series C shares have a conversion ratio of 0.4197 common shares per $25.00 liquidation preference at December 31, 2022 (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $59.34 per common share). Series E shares have a conversion ratio of 0.4826 common shares per $25.00 liquidation preference at December 31, 2022 (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $52 per common share).

As Series E shares trade at a 6% premium to par, you are essentially spending an extra $1.6 for every $25 of liquidation preference and therefore the effective conversion price is really ~$55/share. The Series C shares trade at a 25% discount to par, you are essentially saving an extra $1.6 for every $25 of liquidation preference and therefore the effective conversion price is really ~$45/share. The Series C shares offer slightly more upside if one were to convert as it would only be profitable to convert the Series E if the share price exceeded ~$55/share versus $45/share for the Series C.

The Series C shares would offer decent upside potential along with the common shares as EPR has typically traded above 12x FFO at least pre-covid and assuming even flat FFO growth over the next five years would indicate a fair value of at least $54/share. The conversion option may come into play before too long.

My preferred way for valuing preferred shares where the debt is rated lower investment grade (stable) by Fitch and Moody's as is the case for EPR is to compare the yield on the preferred shares to the US High Yield BB Effective Yield. The spread is currently at 198 bps for the Series E indicating a fair value of $34.40/share. For the Series C the spread is 125 bps and indicating a fair value of $21.98/share.

Verdict

I am still bullish on the EPR common shares but either the Series E or C preferred shares offer a means to get a low risk high yield return that will be less volatile and offer the means to participate in the upside of the common stock. Paying above 7.5% for a REIT preferred share issuance where the occupancy rate is 97% Preferred equity is also covered by a factor of 24x by common equity.