Amazon: Get Ready For A Weak Q1 Report

Apr. 17, 2023 11:10 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.72K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon’s share price is struggling due to macro challenges and slowing post-pandemic top line growth.
  • The share price may get pushed into a new down-leg as the e-Commerce firm appears to be set for a weak earnings release.
  • I discuss which two key metrics will likely be the most important ones for investors in Amazon’s Q1'23 earnings sheet.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

E-commerce company Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter on April 27, 2023 and investors should be prepared, based on the current EPS estimate trend and a weak macro picture, to see a weak earnings

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.72K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.