When we last covered The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) we had to dole out a healthy dose of reality for the bulls.

Bulls are likely piling on technical breakouts, coupled with expectations for commercial and defense cycles kicking in at the same time. We see that optimism as misplaced and see 0% returns over the next 5 years as the best outcome from this price point. A share issuance to reduce debt levels should not be ruled out here either. We rate the shares as a Sell and think $150 is far more likely to $250 over the course of 2023. Source:- A Compelling Exit Point

Boeing has actually stayed afloat longer than what we expected and the underperformance so far has been mild.

We look at the contents of or call and see how they are shaping up.

Earnings Estimates

We expect to see $150/share before $250/share, was based on earnings estimates being really off compared to where they would actually come in.

We are also very close to recessionary readings on multiple fronts, including based on Leading Economic Indicators and ISM readings. This late in the cycle, earnings surprises tend to be predominantly on the downside. -Source: A Compelling Exit Point

3 months back earnings estimates looked like this.

A Compelling Exit Point, Estimates From January 8 2023

Today, 100% of the "profits" from the 2023 year have disappeared and estimates are for an EPS loss.

As is always the case, analysts are slow to concede defeat and 2024 numbers are down just marginally. So as far as the core thesis goes, analysts are getting onboard with our view. In fact this has been unanimous on the earnings front.

Recent News

Boeing streak of extremely poor operating performance continued as we learned that Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) paused deliveries of some 737 Max planes. The problem appears to incorrectly installed parts. The issue deals with a fitting that attaches the vertical fin of the 737 Max to the body of the plane.

Boeing said its supplier informed the company a “non-standard” manufacturing process was used on two fittings in aft fuselages. It said the issue affects certain 737 Max 8 planes, the company’s most popular model, with customers including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. It also affects certain 737 Max 7, the 737 8200 and P-8 planes. Boeing said the problem was not an “immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet can continue operating safely. “Boeing has notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the issue and is working to inspect and address the fuselages as needed, the company said. The FAA said Boeing notified it of the issue and also said there is no immediate safety issue. However, the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 Max airplanes, both in production and in storage,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “We expect lower near-term 737 MAX deliveries while this required work is completed. -Source: CNBC

While it is great to hear that this is not a safety issue, it brings forward the question as to how long will customers continue to be tolerant for these repeated issues. SPR fell 20% on the news as the market saw the impact as worse for SPR than Boeing. We see this as a poor decision by the market. Analysts will take some time to digest this information but when all is said and done, there is huge downside risk to 2023 and 2024 revenue estimates and margins for Boeing. There is also likely to be another "one-time" charge as this new problem is fixed.

Valuation

Even before we get this next avalanche of downgrades over the coming weeks and months, Boeing remains extremely expensive. We showed the forward P/E above but we don't think that incorporates just how expensive Boeing is today. The key reason is that Boeing is now holding a massive amount of debt that it wasn't previously.

The high P/E actually understates the problems investors will have to deal with, in our view. Our favorite measure which incorporates the debt is an enterprise value to sales ratio. At 2.4X we are in the 95th percentile of valuations over the last 35 years.

The forward number is bit better but not by much. Of course, we don't think those sales will materialize in 2024.

How would Boeing stock do on a normalized multiple is what you should be asking yourself. That's pretty simple to work out. We see several troughs well below 1.0X sales to enterprise value. In other words, Boeing's annual sales were higher than its enterprise value. For sales, we won't bother waiting for all the downgrades that are likely coming. That will only make our argument more compelling. Instead we will just use the current low end of analyst estimates for 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Keep that $85 billion number in mind as we look at Boeing's market cap and enterprise value today.

So if enterprise value drops to $85 billion, it will have to drop by about $75 billion ($160 billion minus $85 billion). Without debt reduction, this will be absorbed entirely by the equity.

That would give us a market cap of $45 billion and a stock price of $75.00.

Verdict

We have ignored the fact that every single trough has come at under 0.8X EV to sales and sales have a big downside risk. Objectively we think $50-$75 looks probable by the time this cycle plays out. The short sell/avoid call has a huge margin of safety at $201 but don't expect that to necessarily play out immediately. Valuation is compelling over longer time frames, and tends to make both bears and bulls look foolish over shorter time spans. Keep in mind that even the great Tiger Management, shut down its "bear fund" on March 31, 2000. That was just before the NASDQ bubble collapsed.

After 20 years of generating superlative investment returns by buying stocks that were undervalued and selling short those that carried excessive valuations, Mr. Robertson, 67, confirmed yesterday that he was shutting Tiger's operations. He has essentially decided to stop driving the wrong way down the one-way technology thoroughfare that Wall Street has become. Mr. Robertson may have been bloodied by the mania for technology stocks and shares of unprofitable Internet companies. But he remains unbowed in his belief that value stocks will make a comeback. ''The key to Tiger's success over the years has been a steady commitment to buying the best stocks and shorting the worst,'' Mr. Robertson wrote to his clients. ''In a rational environment, this strategy functions well. But in an irrational market, where earnings and price considerations take a back seat to mouse clicks and momentum, such logic, as we have learned, does not count for much.'' -Source: New York Times

If none of that resonates with today's times to you then you are not paying attention. Bulls should take this great gift of an overpriced Boeing stock and head for the hills before this mania finally ends.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.