Summary

  • A mild recession could be starting in July, and the stock market could be in for a nasty 17% to 33% correction before the new bull market begins.
  • Dividend aristocrats are the bluest of blue chips and usually outperform the market by significant amounts in recessionary bear markets.
  • But not if you overpay for them by 60%, as with this world-beater drug maker that's expected to grow earnings 100% in the next four years.
  • This AA-rated drug maker is pricing in the next three year's worth of growth, and the last time it was this overvalued, it was almost cut in half within a year.
  • In contrast, here is the most undervalued aristocrat on Wall Street, 60% undervalued, trading at 6.9X cash-adjusted earnings, and it could deliver 112% returns within three years. This high-yield dividend king is 37% historically undervalued, the best defensive aristocrat bargain, and could soar 70% within three years.
computer security

lucadp

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 17th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A lot of investors are worried about recession right now, and for good reason.

Charlie Bilello

CME Group

Daily Shot

Cleveland Federal Reserve

Bloomberg

David Rice

FactSet Research Terminal

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

Robert Rolih

S&P

Ycharts

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Ycharts

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Ycharts

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Ycharts

FactSet Research Terminal

Statista

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own MO and ALB via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

