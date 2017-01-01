chapin31

Investment Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to experience revenue growth due to price increases and good demand for its dine-in and to-go services. The company's continuous expansion of new restaurant units should also aid in expanding its footprint and thus support long-term revenue growth. On the margin front, the company is poised to benefit from price increases, moderating inflation, improving labor productivity, and increasing operational efficiencies. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading below its historical averages EV/EBITDA, which, combined with revenue and margin growth prospects, makes it an attractive investment opportunity.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Despite facing COVID-related disruptions during the pandemic, Texas Roadhouse has managed to almost double its revenue over the past five years, from approximately $2.2 billion in FY2017 to around $4 billion in FY2022. The company's success can be attributed to its ability to recover from the pandemic and increase guest traffic while maintaining high guest satisfaction.

In Q4 of 2022, Texas Roadhouse experienced continued growth in guest traffic, which supported the company's revenue growth. Additionally, an increase in average unit volume and menu prices contributed to sales growth. As a result, the company's revenue grew by 12.7% YoY to $1.01 billion. Comparable restaurant sales increased by 7.3% in Q4, driven by a 6.2 percentage point increase in average check growth and a 1.1 percentage point increase in guest traffic.

TXRH’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will continue to experience revenue growth in the coming years driven by good demand and price increases, as well as the expansion of new units and the company's footprint.

Texas Roadhouse raised prices in October 2022 and again in March of this year, which is expected to increase average check growth and support revenue growth moving forward.

Furthermore, unlike many of its peers, the company has seen positive traffic growth in Q4 despite price increases, thanks to resilient demand for both dine-in and to-go services. The trend further accelerated in 2023, and on its last earning call management noted that the company experienced an average weekly revenue of over $146,000 during the first seven weeks of Q1, a 14.96% increase compared to the same period in 2022, and a 12.3% increase from Q4'22. Comparable sales were up 15.8% YoY during this same period. One thing which is helping the company gain traffic is its policy to increase prices below the rate of inflation.

Management believes that commodity inflation is temporary in nature and that significantly increasing prices to protect short-term margin compression could lead to the loss of longer-term loyal customers and a slowdown acquisition of new customers which doesn't make sense. Texas Roadhouse's price increases below inflation should help it to continue to gain guest traffic even during a recessionary environment and I expect that demand for Texas Roadhouse's casual dining services should remain healthy compared to its peers.

TXRH’s FY22 Quarterly sales analysis (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

In addition, TXRH is continuously expanding its unit count. Since Q4 2019, the company has increased its total restaurant count by 14.1% to 697 and plans to reach a total of 900 restaurants in the longer run. The company opened 23 company restaurants and seven international franchises in 2022. For 2023, TXRH expects to open between 25 and 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubbas'33 locations, as well as three Jaggers franchises, both domestically and internationally. Moreover, the company is focused on opening new restaurants not just in high-traffic areas, but also in small communities and suburban areas with less competition and enough traffic to drive demand for TXRH dine-in services. This expanding footprint should help revenue growth in the longer term.

TXRH’s Historical Restaurant Unit Count (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Since the second half of 2022, inflationary commodity costs and higher labor wages have negatively impacted TXRH’s restaurant margins. In the fourth quarter of 2022, inflationary costs continued to pressure restaurant margins, with total commodity inflation at 6.6% Y/Y and labor wages representing a 7.1% Y/Y headwind to margins. However, this was partially offset by price increases and volume leverage, resulting in a 130 bps YoY decline in restaurant margins to 14.5%.

TXRH’s Historical Restaurant Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, while the company faces some challenges due to tough comparisons in 1HFY23, these headwinds should be partially offset by price increases and volume growth. As we move towards the second half of the year and comparisons ease, and inflation moderates, the pressure on margins should reduce, and TXRH should resume its margin recovery.

Moreover, TXRH should also benefit from increased productivity in the medium to longer term. The company was impacted by high employee turnover in recent years but the situation is improving.

During the Q4’22 earnings call, while answering a question related to staff turnover, Michael Bailen, Senior Director of Investor Relations commented:

I can just put a few numbers to that. And again remember, every company maybe calculates turnover a little bit differently, but we've seen our number, which we look at over last 12-month period, so it's a slow-moving number. But we're down in the high 120s right now, middle of '22, we were in the mid-130s. So we've definitely seen that come down. And I would say pre-pandemic, we were somewhere probably in that 105 to 110 range. So we saw a little bit of room to go, but we're getting better.”

This reducing turnover should improve labor productivity and reduce training costs. Additionally, TXRH is adopting digital kitchens - kitchens equipped with technologies such as mobile hand-held ordering, websites, or third-party delivery software. These kitchens help the restaurant interact more quickly with customers and improve overall operational efficiencies. The company has already converted two of its existing restaurants and opened two new stores with digital kitchens, and saw good success in increasing efficiency. TXRH plans to equip an additional 30 new restaurants with a digital kitchen this year. Therefore, a move towards a digital kitchen should also aid margin growth in the longer run by improving efficiency.

Furthermore, historically the company's restaurant margin has ranged between 17-18% annually. I believe that with the help of moderating inflation and improving productivity and operational efficiencies, the company should be able to recover its restaurant margin to historical levels beyond 2023.

Valuation and Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA (TTM) of 15.18x, which is below its historical average FWD EV/EBITDA of 18.89x, providing reasonable room for the upside. Moreover, the company has delivered good growth in the past and looking forward I believe the company should continue to benefit from price increases, strong guest traffic and volume growth, new unit expansion, moderating inflation, and improving productivity. The company also has a good track record of providing shareholder returns through an attractive dividend yield. The company recently increased its annual dividend payments by ~20%, bringing the forward dividend yield to ~2%. Given its growth prospects, lower-than-historical valuation, and good dividend yield, I have a buy rating on the stock.