Searching For Momentum In The IPO Drought

Apr. 17, 2023 11:45 AM ETIPO, IPOS, SPAK, SPCX
Syntax Indices profile picture
Syntax Indices
17 Followers

Summary

  • Poor market conditions effectively shut down the U.S. IPO (initial public offering) market in 2022. We analyzed previous IPO droughts (2003 and 2008) to assess when the market may rebound.
  • Despite strong performance on the day of issuance, companies that went public in 2021 have disappointed significantly - many are down more than 50% relative to broad market performance (e.g., S&P 500), and a number of these companies are concentrated in the risky, early-stage pharmaceuticals space.
  • Investing in IPOs remains a profitable strategy for investors who can garner allocations; however, when the market becomes hot, investors should avoid poor-quality deals and companies with unrealistic valuations.

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

The U.S. stock market saw a dramatic decline in the numbers of IPOs in 2022, when new issuances collapsed dramatically after 2021 and the S&P 500 fell almost 20% for the year. Exhibit 1 highlights two periods over the

Monthly IPO volumes, from 1992 to 2023

IPO volume and S&P 500 performance, from July 2020 to January 2023

IPO volumes and S&P 500 performance before, during and after the tech bubble and global financial crisis

IPO vintage year performance relative to S&P 500: Sell IPO at close versus hold IPO for one year

2021 IPO issuance by sector

IPOs underperformance and outperformance by sector

Worst-performing IPOs in 2021 relative to S&P 500 - IPO date to January 31, 2023

This article was written by

Syntax Indices profile picture
Syntax Indices
17 Followers
Syntax is a financial data and technology company that has pioneered a proprietary systems-based approach to business classification, index construction, portfolio analysis, ESG and SDG measurement and other investment applications. Its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) platform goes beyond traditional sector and industry classification and employs a systems approach to organize and link public and private companies using FIS’ standardized multi-attribute system. Clients can understand a company’s business characteristics and product lines to evaluate its risk and reward profile with pinpoint accuracy through Syntax’s FIS-based Affinity® platform. Syntax’s mission is to power economic analysis using systems processing and enable investors to make better decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.