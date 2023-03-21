Alphabet Vs. Microsoft: AI Wars

Summary

  • Alphabet's Bard entry into the AI space looks promising, while Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI and expansion to AI supercomputers position it for substantial growth in the AI market.
  • Alphabet is well-positioned for long-term growth due to its continued investment in AI, expansion of its online video and streaming market offerings, and focus on cost management.
  • Microsoft's strength remains its cloud offerings, particularly Azure. In addition, it focuses on building long-term customer loyalty and aligning its cost structure with revenue growth.
  • GOOG is a strong buy due to its more attractive valuation point and improving outlook, while MSFT earns a buy rating but with less upside potential.
Investment Thesis

The tech giants Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) continue to innovate and expand their offerings. However, some investors might wonder which stock offers a more attractive risk/reward ratio amidst the current AI wars.

ChatGPT, the

Alphabet, Google, GOOG, GOOGL, Microsoft, MSFT, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Bard, AI, AI Wars

Search Engine Market Share in 2023 [Mar '23 Update] | Oberlo, Alphabet, Google, GOOG, GOOGL, Microsoft, MSFT, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Bard, AI, AI Wars

Alphabet, Google, GOOG, GOOGL, Microsoft, MSFT, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Bard, AI, AI Wars

