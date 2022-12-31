anyaberkut

A Quick Take On Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides bespoke, specialty and property reinsurance products.

FIHL has produced impressive revenue growth and profits.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Fidelis Overview

Bermuda-based Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was founded to generate returns across cyclical reinsurance environments.

Management is headed by parent company founder, Chairman and CEO Richard Brindle (Fidelis MGU), who has been with the firm since its inception in 2015 and has more than 38 years in underwriting and held leading roles in Syndicates 488 and 2488 at Lloyd's of London.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Bespoke insurance

Specialty lines

Property reinsurance

As of December 31, 2022, Fidelis has booked fair market value investment of $2.075 billion from investors including Crestview Funds, CVC Falcon Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Pine Brook Feal, Platinum Ivy B 2018 RSC, SPFM Holdings and MGU HoldCo.

Fidelis - Client Acquisition

The firm wrote $3.0 billion in gross premiums in the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an annual compound growth rate of 46.0% since its inception in 2015.

Management believes the insurance industry is 'primed for further value disaggregation, favoring specialist underwriters with access to clients and alternative sources of capital.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 7.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 6.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, was 3.1x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Fidelis’ Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for specialty insurance was an estimated $104.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $279 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased integration of technology into specialty insurance solutions to better enable specialty insurers to quantify risks.

Also, the leading industries covered by specialty insurance services include healthcare, mortgage banking, non-profit protection and disaster products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Arch

Argo

Aspen

Markel

W. R. Berkley

Hiscox

Beazley

Lancashire

Everest Re

Axis Capital

Renaissance Re

Others

The company also operates in the bespoke and property reinsurance markets.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing income before taxes

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,520,400,000 27.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,189,300,000 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Period Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 80,100,000 5.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 78,700,000 6.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 52,600,000 3.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 68,300,000 4.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 742,900,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 367,700,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Fidelis had $1.2 billion in cash and $6.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $724.1 million.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited IPO Details

Fidelis intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final figure may be much higher.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to make capital contributions of [an as-yet undisclosed amount] to our insurance operating subsidiaries in order to grow our business and the remainder for general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that any outstanding claims would not have a material adverse effect on the company's financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan and Barclays.

Commentary About Fidelis’ IPO

FIHL is seeking U.S. public investment capital for its general corporate purposes.

The company’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue, growing income before taxes and a strong increase in cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $724.1 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple was 3.1x in the calendar year 2022.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends at the Board of Directors' discretion. The company has recently paid dividends for holders of the firm's Series A Preference Security.

The market opportunity for providing specialty insurance products is large and expected to grow at a moderately fast rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm enjoys positive industry growth dynamics in its favor.

JPMorgan (JPM) is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (9.2%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include a rising interest rate environment, which serves to increase the cost of capital and dampen asset valuations.

Also, the company separated in 2022 from parent firm MGU HoldCo and entered into a 10-year rolling Cooperation Agreement.

The main reason for the separation was to be able to attract more talent to the company. However, should this cooperation agreement not continue, FIHL may not be able to take advantage of its parent firm's resources and market capabilities.

When we learn more information about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.