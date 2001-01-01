IRINA NAZAROVA

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) have taken a beating in recent times amidst concerns on slower growth and higher interest rates. This is not surprising at all amidst sky high valuations from the get go and a higher interest rate environment. While the current multiples are not yet cheap, I am interested given this concentrated portfolio, but see no decent entry level at prevailing share price levels yet.

An Intro

Rexford is an industrial REIT which is 100% focused on the Southern California market where it owns more than 40 million square feet of industrial real estate, up from just 5 million feet about a decade ago. Founded in 2001, the company has grown substantially over the year, creating quite a focused REIT from a segment and geographical stance.

The company focuses especially on Southern California and while the state certainly has some issues in various aspects, there remain some strong qualities and drivers for these economies as well.

From a development perspective, such drivers include the fact that the region has pretty much run out of land to develop, with restricted zoning in place and natural barriers being existent. This is already seen in current vacancy rates, reported at around 1%. In fact, the market is not just shorty in supply, some supply is actually taken off the market as industrial zoned land has been re-zoned to other purposes.

The company generates more than half of its rental revenues in Los Angeles, complemented by exposure to San Diego, Orange, the Inland Empire and Ventura.

The Numbers

In February, the company posted its 2022 results. Rexford reported total revenues of $631 million, essentially all resulting from rental income. That is a bit of an understatement as fourth quarter revenues of $178 million trend over the $700 million mark already.

The company posted full year earnings of $157 million, including a small $8 million gain on the sale of real estate, as earnings came in at $0.92 per share. This came after a $197 million depreciation charge, more than a dollar on a pre-tax basis. In fact adjusted for this and some other smaller items, the company posted funds from operations of $1.98 per share for the year, with FFO reported at $0.51 per share in the fourth quarter.

The company holds $9.3 billion in assets, virtually all consisting out of real estate assets. The company is extremely defensive in terms of its leverage, as it reports $6.6 billion in shareholder equity, excluding minority interest, with book value reported around $36 per share.

Shares of the company peaked at $80 late in 2021, they fell to $50 late in 2022, rose to the mid-sixties in February, as shares now trade at $53. This makes that the company trades around 26 times FFO which is a high multiple, but then again leverage is very low. With the 184 million shares trading at $54, the equity valuation come is around $10 billion. This exceeds the equity value on the balance sheet by around $3.5 billion.

In other words, the market really values the $9.3 billion in assets at $12.8 billion. With revenues reported at a run rate in excess of $700 million, the implied cap rate at which the market values these assets comes in around 5.5%. This feels a bit tight rate as the company guided for 2023 to rise in a modest fashion to FFO of $2.10 per share.

The low leverage ratio of the company is noteworthy and done on purpose as the company appears "happy" to issue share are lower prices, as Rexford actually sold 11.5 million shares at $56 last November to finance its aggressive growth. After all, the company acquired $2.4 billion worth of properties in 2022, announcing another $336 million worth of purchases in the first week of 2023.

More Activity

Other than the announcement of the regular dividend, which now yields 2.8%, activity has been relatively modest in the first quarter of 2023. By the end of March the company announced the issuance of $300 million worth of notes due in 2028, carrying a 5% coupon. With the pricing taking place just below par, the effective yield on these comes in around 5.2%.

A week later, the company announced some investment activity as it bought a few properties at a combined cost of $357 million, while announcing a $17 million disposition as well. Two larger deals includes prime land in Los Angeles and San Diego, both representing future development locations at prime locations. These come at an expense of roughly 4% of the current asset base, indicating that Rexford continues to focus on portfolio growth, even as it has to borrow at higher costs now.

What Now?

The reality is that the valuation of Rexford still seems very higher at 26 times FFO, even as this valuation has come down from a peak around 40 times. The inverse yield on this FFO trails risk free rates here, but that is perhaps a bit simplistic as well.

After all, the supply dynamics favor long term general growth here and the company is in a solid position to benefit from this, with actual quite some lease expirations coming up. Normally that is not considered a good thing, but if contracted rents trail those by the market, that is actually a positive, allowing the company to quicker capture higher market rents.

The geographical concentration is a risk and a blessing. On the one hand there is the risk of concentration and geographical risks as well (think of an earthquake for instance), but on the other hand all these properties benefit from the stringent supply, while a serious player looking to get a foothold in the market would always need to consider Rexford.

Given all these dynamics, shares deserve a place on my watch list, but is not appearing on my shopping list just yet.