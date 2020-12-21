carlosgaw

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs (exchange-traded funds) like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity® MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios ((EY, SY, FY)) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail -23.92 -12.65 0.0285 1.8826 0.0182 14.60 19.12 0.0414 1.9029 0.0301 16.57 22.08 1.73% -11.50% Food -13.61 7.39 0.0486 0.6586 0.0126 18.56 31.31 0.0455 0.6624 0.0238 15.41 33.20 3.91% 1.95% Beverage -11.80 -22.35 0.0255 0.2763 0.0154 16.57 45.51 0.0359 0.2669 0.0171 24.01 52.75 4.01% 4.15% Household prod. -5.60 -23.52 0.0577 1.2311 0.0059 10.45 37.74 0.0455 0.8764 0.0371 17.23 40.88 -0.51% -32.52% Personal care -39.75 0.80 0.0277 0.3229 0.0068 18.53 62.88 0.0377 0.4460 0.0195 20.90 55.69 5.20% -2.59% Tobacco 33.31 -39.32 0.0718 0.7591 0.0183 8.38 50.80 0.0589 0.4768 0.0154 34.48 52.35 5.94% -1.94% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The most notable changes are an improvement of value score in household products, and a deterioration in beverages.

Value and quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Consumer Staples are the second most overvalued sector according to my monthly S&P 500 dashboard. No subsector is really attractive. The tobacco industry is undervalued by 33% relative to 11-year averages, but quality looks very bad. A note of caution: there are only five tobacco companies in my reference universe, so statistics are less reliable than in other subsectors. Household products, beverage and food are overvalued by less than 15%. Retail and personal care are overvalued by 24% and 40%, respectively. Food has the best quality score, but it is not good enough to justify overvaluation.

Fast facts on FSTA

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has been following the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, which is a bit cheaper than XLP (0.10%). There is no material difference in performance between FSTA and XLP since inception (see next table). Risk measured in drawdown and volatility is also similar.

Total Return Annual.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe StdDev FSTA 125.36% 8.96% -25.13% 0.68 12.49% XLP 126.75% 9.03% -24.51% 0.68 12.63% Click to enlarge

As of writing, the fund has 106 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 names with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. They represent 63.6% of asset value, and the heaviest one, Procter & Gamble Co, weighs over 12%. Exposure to each of the top 5 holdings is over 7%.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% PG The Procter & Gamble Co. 12.69 0.63 26.52 25.88 2.49 KO The Coca-Cola Co. 8.89 -2.59 28.75 24.25 2.92 PEP PepsiCo, Inc. 8.75 16.90 28.61 25.29 2.51 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 7.58 9.73 36.10 33.93 0.73 WMT Walmart Inc. 7.55 -12.36 34.74 24.26 1.54 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.24 -0.20 17.11 15.74 5.11 MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. 3.85 -35.65 35.63 22.16 2.21 MO Altria Group, Inc. 3.24 139.54 14.12 8.90 8.35 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 2.43 -16.76 35.59 24.31 2.54 EL The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 2.31 -53.40 61.58 50.97 1.04 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

In summary, FSTA is a good instrument with cheap management fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds more stocks than XLP (currently 106 vs. 39), but past performance since inception is almost identical. For long-term investors, XLP and FSTA are equivalents. Liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading. Investors who are concerned by the concentration in a few companies may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0486 (or price/earnings below 20.58) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

CALM Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. MED Medifast, Inc. COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.