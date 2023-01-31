Asana: Enterprise Expansion And The X Factor Are Big Plusses

Apr. 17, 2023 1:03 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Sales & Marketing / S&M spending to strengthen enterprise go-to-market have been aggressive. S&M has been 70% - 80% of total revenue.
  • Big seats landing leading to company-wide deployment in an enterprise setting is an ideal profitable growth strategy for Asana.
  • S&M spend should optimize under new CRO and CMO appoints, as well as the X factor - Co-founding CEO Dustin Moskovitz.

Eco-friendly open plan office in 3D

alvarez

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)'s IPO was one of the few tech IPOs I anticipated the most back in 2020. Co-founded by former Facebook (META) co-founder Dustin Moskovitz / DM and VP of Engineering Justin Rosenstein, Asana has gained a reputation as

G2 competitive landscape PM

G2 competitive landscape PM

ychart - ASAN quarterly YoY growth

YCharts - ASAN quarterly YoY growth

ychart - FCF ASAN

YCharts - FCF ASAN

ASAN 10k - Opex

ASAN 10-K - Opex

ychart - S&M as % of revenue ASAN

YCharts - S&M as % of revenue ASAN

ychart - cash and equivalents ASAN

YCharts - cash and equivalents ASAN

ASAN comparable companies

ASAN comparable companies - author's own analysis

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.45K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.