Katapult Turnaround?

TJ Roberts profile picture
TJ Roberts
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • Promised cost reductions should be hitting the books now.
  • Katapult thrives in a market of shrinking "prime credit".
  • ASC842 ~$9M is the difference between a $5M loss and ~$4M profit.
  • Katapult Pay™ virtual credit card showing impressive results.
  • Term loan due at end of 2023 extended to mid-2025.

Unrecognizable Caucasian Male Praying Against Dramatic Sunset Sky

Katapult Investors Hope for a Turnaround.

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) posted a $5M loss, albeit beating on revenue, but that loss, along with the CFO passing on guidance, caused the stock to tank. If you look at their

Katapult Vision

Katapult Vision (Katapult.com)

Katapult Direct Merchant

Katapult Direct Merchant (Sears.com)

Katapult Pay™ Virtual Credit Card (VCC)

Katapult Pay™ Virtual Credit Card (VCC) (Katapult.com)

Katapult Added 18 Merchants

Katapult Added 18 Merchants (Katapult.com)

Q4-2022 Highlights

Q4-2022 Highlights (Katapult.com)

This article was written by

TJ Roberts profile picture
TJ Roberts
3.16K Followers
I've written research articles on Enphase Energy (ENPH), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Profound Medical (PROF), Enovix (ENVX), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), Katapult (KPLT) and Amprius (AMPX).  Enphase has been by far my most successful endeavor, and their energy systems are the best in terms of reliability, safety, performance and longevity.  My articles on Amprius and Enovix spotlight an incredibly bright future for these battery companies that could offer a huge return for investors.  My article on Lease-to-Own company, Katapult (KPLT), discusses a beat-down company that is starting to show signs of life with 2023 being their pivotal year.  My article on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) discusses the highly political Mountain Valley Pipeline.  Please enjoy my articles, and as always, do your own due diligence.  Good luck!

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.