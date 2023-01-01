Zions Bancorp Q1 Preview: Asset Sensitivity - A Larger Risk In 2023 And 2024

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.86K Followers

Summary

  • Zions has been slow to raise deposit rates in this cycle, and above-average deposit outflow and faster-rising funding costs remain important risks to the near-term outlook.
  • Above-average asset sensitivity isn't a positive driver at this point, as loan yields have softened and deposit costs are accelerating.
  • Zions has a high-quality core deposit base, decent liquidity, and strong capital ratios. Zions has a CRE and office CRE book that's about normal for its peers.
  • Banks as a group are short on positive drivers now, and Zions' asset sensitivity is a risk to the 2023/24 outlook, suggesting a weaker-than-average near-term outlook.
  • Zions is likely meaningfully undervalued now, but it will take time for the shares to recover.
Utah city street with Zions Bank and cars on road in town near Dinosaur National Monument

krblokhin

In what has been an awful market for bank stocks since the failures of SVB and Signature Bank, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) has underperformed, losing about 40% of its value since my last update vs. a roughly 25% drop in the large and regional

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.86K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.