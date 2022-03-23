Kronos Worldwide: Depressed Cyclical At Below Replacement Value

Elah Valley Capital profile picture
Elah Valley Capital
3 Followers

Summary

  • Kronos Worldwide is a boring business facing temporary challenges. We believe the recent drop in its share price warrants a second look at the investment credentials.
  • The company produces titanium dioxide, which is a crucial input for, among others, paints, cosmetics and coatings.
  • While the TiO2 industry is fiercely competitive, the demand for its products is expected to grow fast in the coming years.
  • The company is trading at depressed valuations and investors get paid an attractive dividend as they wait for the cycle to turn.
  • Our analysis suggests that KRO has limited downside and the possibility of an attractive return if the cycle turns. We, therefore, believe KRO shares offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Elah Valley Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

This article was written by

Elah Valley Capital profile picture
Elah Valley Capital
3 Followers
Looking for value in the cheapest decile of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.