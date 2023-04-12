DNY59

The Dangers Of Buying Commodity Stocks At Peaks

The correlation between BHP Group Limited's (NYSE:BHP) stock prices with iron ore and copper spot prices was undeniable, since both accounted for 78.9% (-4.6 points YoY) or $10.45B (-32.2% YoY) of the miner's EBITDA in H1'23, based on the bi-annual reporting standard.

Lower Realized Prices For Iron Ore & Copper

Due to the lower realized prices for both commodities by -19% YoY for copper and -25% YoY for iron ore in H1'23, it was unsurprising to see BHP's profits declining as well. And it was for this reason that the stock had been notably trading sideways since August 2021, in our view, after failing to break out of its resistance level of $70 thrice.

China's Lower Imports Of Iron Ore

Given that China accounted for 71.3% of the global iron ore demand in 2022, we reckoned that it might be important to highlight the potential normalization in demand ahead, especially since the country comprised 56.2% (-13.4 points YoY) or $36.61B (-7.6% YoY) of BHP's revenue in FY2022.

China's projected iron ore imports of approximately 2.74M MT/ daily for April 2023 is noticeably lower than the 3.04M MT/ daily in March 2023 and 3.29M MT in January/ February 2023. Despite the excellent iron ore inventory at 129.14M MT by April 13, 2023, the country's steel output had also moderated by -1.04% WoW to 4.23M MT, with demand similarly declining by -6.7% WoW to 4.36M MT at the same time.

Iron Ore Contracts Through January 2024

In addition, the commodity's contracted rates through January 2024 in China are not promising, ranging between $105.41 to $118.66, suggesting further headwinds for BHP. It appears that the country's reopening cadence is less aggressive than expected, due to the mixed prospects for the recovery of its property market and the potential cut in its crude steel output by -2.5% YoY in 2023.

Then again, we must also highlight that the contracted rate of $105.41 per MT in January 2024 remains much improved by +10.9% compared to the 2019 average of $95, though naturally normalized from 2021 levels of $155 and 2022 levels of $120. Maybe this is why Mike Henry, CEO of BHP, remains highly optimistic over the next few quarters:

We are positive about the demand outlook in the second half of FY23 and into FY24, with strengthening activity in China on the back of recent policy decisions the major driver. We expect domestic demand in China and India to provide stabilizing counterweights to the ongoing slowdown in global trade and in the economies of the US, Japan and Europe. (BHP)

Nonetheless, we reckon that BHP's top and bottom line performance likely peaked in FY2022, due to China's commitment to expanding its use of scrap-to-steel usage of 210M MT in 2022 to 320M MT in 2025 and 380M MT by 2030. These are part of the country's effort in achieving its peak carbon intensity by 2030, with a net zero goal by 2060.

With 500M MT of iron ore demand likely displaced by the increased steel scrap usage by 2025 and up 590M MT by 2030, China may eventually import less and less iron ore ahead, against the 1.07B MT imported in 2022. As a result, we reckon the miner may experience demand headwinds from henceforth.

Perhaps that is why BHP has been keen to acquire OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF), a copper producer based in Australia, to boost its production to nearly 1.96M MT annually, based on the former's FY2023 guidance of 1.82M MT and the latter's FY2022 guidance of 149MT. This is on top of BHP's existing greenfield metal exploration for nickel and copper, suggesting its notable transition toward electrification minerals/ metals instead.

While there may be a surplus of copper for the next two years, the major supply tightness through 2030 may trigger the recovery in copper prices, attributed to the aggressive cadence in global decarbonization through 2030, if not 2050.

The US Energy Information Administration already projects a very optimistic outlook for renewables, with both solar and wind generation to comprise up to 82% of renewable energies generated in 2050 and up to 36% of the total US generation by then.

Since both systems require higher copper content, at up to 4.7 MT per 3MW wind turbine and 5.5 MT per MW of solar generation, it is unsurprising that market analysts already expect copper prices to remain elevated around the $4s per ounce through 2028, compared to $2.6 per ounce in 2019.

Assuming so, we may see BHP report improved profitability similar to FY2022 levels, with copper-based EBITDA of $8.56B and EBITDA margin of 50.8%, attributed to the higher realized copper prices of $4.16. This was compared to its copper-based EBITDA margin of 42% and realized copper prices of $2.62 in FY2019.

In addition, we reckon there are long-term tailwinds for improved profit margins ahead.

Cyclical Stocks Potentially At Their Peak

However, here is also where we would like to caution interested investors, since commodity stocks are inherently highly cyclical, with BHP likely trading near its peak now, as seen in the chart above. The same is also observed with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), copper producers based in the US, and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)/ Vale (NYSE:VALE), miners focusing a wide range of minerals and metals.

The macroeconomic outlook does not appear promising either, since the March 2023 core CPI continues to rise 0.4% MoM, in line with expectations, with oil prices likely to stay elevated due to recent OPEC+ cuts. With Goldman Sachs already predicting elevated Brent prices of $100 through 2024 and a possibility of a mild recession in H2'23, we may see BHP's EBITDA margins further impacted by the higher energy prices in the intermediate term.

BHP 5Y Stock Price

Therefore, we prefer to prudently rate BHP as a Hold here, especially since its forward dividend yield of 5.74% does not look as attractive compared to its 4Y average of 7.85%, attributed to the massive rally the stock has enjoyed at +33.6% from its 52 weeks low.

Combined with the fact that it has not been able to break through its previous resistance levels around $70 since February 2021, we reckon investors may want to wait for another retest ahead, at its previous support level in the low $50s for an improved margin of safety.