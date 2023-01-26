c8501089/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Weibo Corporation's (NASDAQ:WB) [9898:HK] stock is a Hold.

I previously wrote about WB's 2023 outlook relating to revenue expansion and cost optimization in my prior January 26, 2023 article. The focus of the current write-up for Weibo is determining if the stock's recent share price underperformance is justified.

My analysis leads me to the conclusion that there are various factors pertaining to the Chinese market, the internet sector, and the company that explain why WB's shares have corrected substantially in the past two months or so. In a nutshell, Weibo is cheap for valid reasons, which supports my decision to downgrade the company's shares to a Hold.

Weibo's Shares Have Performed Badly In The Past Few Months

WB's shares have done poorly in recent months. Specifically, Weibo's stock price has dropped by -32% from its 52-week peak of $25.57 recorded on February 2, 2023 during intra-day trading to $17.33 at the end of the April 14, 2023 trading day. During this same period, Weibo's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple de-rated from 11.3 times to 7.7 times according to historical valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

I discuss if there are good reasons for Weibo's disappointing share price performance since February this year in the subsequent sections of this article.

Market- And Industry-Specific Issues

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), a proxy for the Chinese technology sector, suffered from a -16% fall from $34.45 as of February 2, 2023 to $28.90 as of April 14, 2023. A recent April 14, 2023 research report (not publicly available) published by HSBC (HSBC) titled "China Internet: Scenarios, Spin-offs And SOTPs" highlighted that Chinese internet companies' forward P/E "valuations are down 14% from peak at end-January 2023 and well below (-22% discount to) 5-year averages."

Therefore, it is reasonable to attribute part of Weibo's stock price weakness and valuation de-rating in recent months to unfavorable investment sentiment towards the Chinese market and internet companies operating in China.

After the initial optimism surrounding China's pivot away from its COVID-zero policy and reopening, recent economic data for the country hasn't been as good as what investors might have hoped for. An April 3, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article noted that "the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI" decreased from 51.6 in February this year to 50.0 last month, which also came in below the consensus estimate of 51.7. Earlier, Seeking Alpha News reported on March 31, 2023 that the "official NBS Manufacturing PMI" went down from 52.6 in February 2023 to 51.9 in March 2023. Although the PMI metrics for China in March are still above 50 indicating growth, expectations for China's economic recovery prospects are high and even a minor disappointment will lead to a sharp pullback in China-related stocks.

For China's internet sector specifically, there are concerns that China's regulatory authorities might potentially exert greater regulatory control over Chinese internet and technology companies considering recent news flow. As per an April 12, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article, China is considering "new rules to oversee and control the use of artificial intelligence technology", and this recent development saw KWEB decline by -4.5% on the day the news broke. The crackdown on Chinese technology and internet businesses by China's policymakers in recent years is still fresh in investors' minds, and it is natural that any signs or indications of potential regulatory tightening for the Chinese technology sector will be viewed in a negative manner by the market.

However, it is worthy of note that Weibo's share price has decreased by twice as much as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in percentage terms between early February 2023 and mid April this year. As such, there should be company- and stock-specific issues that have impacted WB's stock price performance, apart from market- and industry-specific issues.

Company- And Stock-Specific Issues

In my view, there are three key company- and stock-specific factors that are responsible for WB's substantial share price pullback in the last few months.

Firstly, Weibo's Q1 2023 financial results, expected to be released in mid-May, is unlikely to throw up any positive surprises.

WB revealed at the company's Q4 2022 earnings call on March 5, 2023 that "customers (advertisers) were pretty much conservative back then in December" 2022 when they were budgeting for Q1 2023. Weibo also noted at the most recent quarterly results briefing that companies from certain industries also opted to defer advertising plans to April after the conclusion of China's key annual political meetings referred to as "Two Sessions."

Secondly, there is uncertainty over WB's future approach towards shareholder capital return.

In March last year, the market was initially excited about Weibo's new $500 million share buyback plan which is in effect between March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. But Weibo has spent around less a third of its targeted $500 million for share repurchases. At its Q3 2022 earnings briefing in November last year, WB disclosed that it bought back a total of 3.1 million shares for $157.7 million since the initiation of its share buyback program. Notably, WB didn't offer any updates for share repurchases at the subsequent Q4 2022 results call in March 2023.

With the $500 million share repurchase plan having already expired at the end of last year, it is reasonable to conclude that WB's actual share buybacks were below expectations. Considering Weibo's undemanding valuations as highlighted above, investors would have definitely hoped that WB was much more aggressive in terms of share repurchases. Also, there is no indication whether Weibo will roll out a new share repurchase program to replace the existing one.

Thirdly, Weibo announced on March 1, 2023 that it has increased its stake in marketing solutions company INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. [600556:CH] to 26.6% by purchasing an additional 18.4% equity interest in INMYSHOW for RMB2.16 billion. Based on INMYSHOW's consensus FY 2023 EPS of RMB0.20 (source: S&P Capital IQ), WB's recent acquisition of an additional stake in INMYSHOW is priced at 32 times forward P/E which seems pretty expensive. Given that WB is trading at a single-digit P/E multiple, it will appears that share buybacks will be more value-accretive than acquisitions. Therefore, this recent transaction by Weibo raises questions about the company's capital allocation priorities.

Concluding Thoughts

A Hold rating for Weibo is warranted. WB's shares are cheap based on the forward P/E valuation metric, but there are many good reasons (as detailed above) why Weibo deserves to trade at such depressed valuations.