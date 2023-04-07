martin-dm

This has been a very resilient stock market, but folks, in the medium-term the macro situation matters. We are coming into earnings now and we will really get a sense of direction for the market the next 3 weeks.

The U.S. labor market is finally showing signs of slowing down some, and recent inflation reports suggest the pace of price increase is slowing, but inflation remains high. The past two weeks have seen reports showing job openings dropping, unemployment claims coming in higher than expected, and layoffs outside of the technology sector. The March jobs report showed an in line report and a tick down in unemployment.

We believe that banks will tighten lending going forward. We have maintained that the largest banks will do well, but we may start to see some cracks in economic activity moving forward. We believe earnings estimates are simply too high right now and the market risk-reward near-term is just out of whack. A pull back is in order, and we think the December lows are in play going forward once again.

Today, we saw the stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) fall heavily, flashing another possible warning sign. This is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors. It provides investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. Folks, STT is a massive business and gives us a read on the flow of money in the investing and servicing worlds. It has over $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. It is a big name, as State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. Their just-reported earnings suggest some cracks are being seen.

State Street's fee revenue hit hard

Looking at the State Street Corporation results for Q1, we see that total revenue increased by just 1%, primarily driven by a higher net interest income, which we believe may have peaked. That said, there was much lower fee revenue. Fee revenue decreased 9%, because of lower income from servicing and management fees, lower foreign exchange trading services, and lower software and data revenue. Overall, servicing fees decreased 11%, management fees decreased 12%, foreign exchange trading services decreased 5%, and software and processing fees decreased 18%. Securities finance fees did however increase 14%.

As mentioned, net interest income was a bright spot, but we think it has peaked near-term. Net interest income spiked 50%, primarily due to higher short-term market rates from global central bank hikes. There was also an increase in long-term interest rates, but we noted lower average deposits. at the same time, expenses were up 2%.

Well-controlled expenses a positive

We have previously opined that we think a lot of earnings power will be coming from companies tightening their belts and spending less. We mentioned that expenses rose 2%. State Street Corporation CEO Ron O'Hanley stated in the release:

"...operating costs were well-controlled and our strong balance sheet position enabled us to return capital to shareholders while joining other leading institutions in contributing to efforts to stabilize the U.S. banking system in the first quarter.”

It turns out the State Street committed $1 billion along with other banks to help stabilize the banking system after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the fall of Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) of New York. But overall, most of the expense increases was all salary related.

Credit losses

The company also saw sizable uptick in its provision for credit losses.

State Street Q1 2023 Earnings Release

State Street's total provision for credit losses of $44 million in the quarter was primarily driven by a large provision of $29 million associated with industry support for the banking system, as well as an increase in loan loss reserves driven by credit portfolio rating changes. It is worth noting the allowance for credit losses now total $162 million and are up 51.4% from last year.

Earnings and forward look

Total State Street Corporation Q1 earnings per share were $1.52, a $0.12 miss versus consensus estimates. Going forward, we expect net interest income to remain strong but likely may have peaked here. When we consider shares are at $70 and have retreated meaningfully, this may be a great long-term buy. In the near term, we expect more pressure and volatility.

We have believed that EPS estimates for many companies was simply too high. The same is true of State Street Corporation. Consensus for the year is about $8.30. However, we think this rests on EPS ramping heavily from here. We question that until there is meaningful change in Fed policy and a stabilization in broader banking and investing markets. We think estimates are likely about 6-8% too high. We think State Street Corporation earnings are more likely to come in around $7.75-$7.95 this year. That still has us about 9X FWD earnings which is pretty enticing for the long-term investor. We rate State Street Corporation shares a hold here, but think that this report signals more to come in financial services.