Russell U.S. Indexes Spotlight - Quarterly Report: April 2023

Apr. 17, 2023 1:35 PM ET
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
747 Followers

Summary

  • US stocks built on their Q4 2022 momentum into the new year, overcoming the “higher-for-longer” rate upheaval in February and a massive flight from risk in March triggered by a series of US bank failures.
  • The Russell 1000 climbed 7.5%, far outstripping the Russell 2000’s 2.7% gain. Stronger rebounds in Tech and Discretionary stocks contributed most to Russell 1000 outperformance versus the Russell 2000 in Q1.
  • Growth trounced Value in Q1, benefiting from the huge rebound in Tech-heavy stocks in March and its lower exposure to selloffs in Financials and Energy.
  • Dividend yields have climbed from pandemic lows across the Russell US indexes as corporate profitability has recovered more quickly than stock prices.

Q1 - 1st Quarter Period write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Large-caps and Growth dominated US market gains in Q1, with most of their outperformance coming amid a massive flight from risk triggered by serial US bank failures in March, as investors flocked to Tech and other

View as PDF
Market Maps
113

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
747 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.