888 Holdings plc (EIHDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2023 1:32 PM ET888 Holdings plc (EIHDF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.9K Followers

888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lord Mendelsohn - Executive Chair

Yariv Dafna - Chief Financial Officer

Vaughan Lewis - Chief Strategy Officer

[Call Starts Abruptly] …questions are encouraged that can be submitted anytime using the Q&A tab, just situated on the right hand corner screen, just simply type in your questions anytime and press Send. The company may not be in a position to answer every question receives today during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish its responses where it's appropriate to do so.

Before we begin, we'd like to submit a very brief poll in your participation, I'm sure will be greatly welcomed by the company.

And I'd like to hand over to Chairman, Lord Mendelsohn. Good afternoon.

Lord Mendelsohn

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for this call, where we will run through 888's 2022 full year results and then take some questions. I'm Jon Mendelsohn. I've been on the Board of 888 for two and half years, acting as Non-Executive Chair for the last two years. At the end of January, I became Executive Chair, taking on the responsibilities of an Interim CEO, while the Board is running a process to appoint a permanent CEO. I will comment further on the encouraging progress we have made with this process shortly.

I'm here with our Chief Financial Officer, Yariv Dafna, who will cover the financials; and Vaughan Lewis, our Chief Strategy Officer, who will update on our strategic progress.

We have already hosted calls for our institutional shareholders and analysts as well as for our lenders and this is a call specifically for our retail shareholders, enabling you all to ask your questions and ensure that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.